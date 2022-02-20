Man Utd make major U-turn and accept Cristiano Ronaldo signing was an ‘error’ – he can leave

Manchester United have made a major U-turn and will allow ‘error’ signing Cristiano Ronaldo to leave this summer, according to a report.

Ronaldo’s return to the Red Devils was sold as a massive win both on and off the pitch. However, there were fears from outsiders that he had only come back because United were hell bent on stopping him joining Manchester City.

And according to The Mirror, the Old Trafford hierarchy are starting to accept that it was in fact an ‘error of judgement’ in a decision made for the wrong reasons.

They did believe the five-time Ballon d’Or winner would propel them into contenders for the Premier League and Champions League trophies.

However, shoe-horning him into their side with no real plan has left them in disarray.

While they remain in the top four, there’s no hiding from the fact that it has been a shambles of a season both on and off the pitch.

Should it finish without Champions League qualification, then it’s believed Ronaldo, now 37, will want to leave.

And this latest report claims United will not stand in his way if he demands his exit.

Although the Portugal international has scored 15 goals this season, his benefits don’t come without negatives.

He has had several temper tantrums during games this season. And there have been multiple reports of dressing room divides since his arrival.

This week it was claimed there is a power struggle between him and captain Harry Maguire, which has again been denied.

Losing Ronaldo is not part of United’s plans. But they would look to recoup some of the money they spent on him and his wages should he go.

PSG look like the only club likely to make a move at present.

Ronaldo team-mate has different fortunes

Meanwhile, Diogo Dalot is reportedly poised to sign a new and improved contract at United. And that could push another star a step closer towards the exit door.

The Red Devils welcomed Dalot back into the first-team fold in the summer after a loan spell with AC Milan. He made 21 appearances in Serie A, which was the most he had ever played in a league season.

Upon his return, the full-back may have had doubts about matching those numbers in Manchester. Aaron Wan-Bissaka remained ahead of him in the pecking order.

As such, there were links with a return to Italy with Roma, where he would have reunited with Jose Mourinho. But Dalot’s situation changed between that time and the January transfer window.

And now a full 180 degree turn looks to be on the cards…

