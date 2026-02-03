Al Nassr superstar Cristiano Ronaldo has been linked with a third stint at Manchester United

Manchester United categorically have NO PLANS to bring Cristiano Ronaldo back to Old Trafford this summer, TEAMtalk understands — even as the Portuguese superstar weighs up his future in the Saudi Pro League.

Ronaldo, who turns 41 on Thursday, has been linked with a fanciful return to Old Trafford in the Spanish press, amid reports the player is already ‘in talks’ over a move and with the veteran star prepared to ‘take a salary sacrifice’ to secure a third spell with Manchester United.

The Portuguese superstar’s previous spell at United ended in acrimonious and unexpected fashion after he publicly questioned the direction the club were headed in and of the ownership from the Glazer family, yet sources insist deep respect remains on both sides.

Despite that, however, senior figures at Old Trafford have made it clear to us that a sensational reunion is not under consideration.

However, while reports across Europe have insisted Ronaldo will look for a departure from Al-Nassr at the end of the season, prompting speculation about potential landing spots, United, we’re told, are not planning to explore a return and have no intention of opening that door.

While admiration for Ronaldo’s legacy at the club is undiminished, this new INEOS-led era at Old Trafford is focused on long‑term squad building and signing future superstars, rather than paying over the odds for established names or revisiting past chapters, however iconic they may be.

As things stand, United will not be part of the conversation should Ronaldo decide his time in Saudi Arabia is coming to an end.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Benzema transfer proves final straw for unhappy Cristiano Ronaldo

Despite the lack of interest from United, Ronaldo’s long‑term future in Saudi Arabia certainly looks bleak, with sources revealing the superstar is hugely frustrated by what they describe as a lack of backing from the Public Investment Fund (PIF) for Al Nassr – a situation that has pushed him closer than ever to considering a summer exit.

The 40‑year‑old’s contract contains a clause allowing him to leave in June 2026, and interest from both Europe and MLS has already begun to heat up. But tensions behind the scenes have now accelerated the possibility of an earlier break.

According to insiders, Ronaldo’s frustration reached boiling point last week, culminating in the forward refusing to play in Al Nassr’s most recent match against Al‑Riyadh.

The decision – described by those close to the dressing room as a “strike in all but name” – was Ronaldo’s most visible show of displeasure since arriving in the Saudi Pro League.

Club officials are now preparing to punish Ronaldo for his absence, a move he views as deeply unfair given shifting standards elsewhere in the league.

The recent decision to allow Karim Benzema to make a high‑profile switch to Al‑Hilal – a direct rival and another PIF‑supported club – has only heightened Ronaldo’s sense of injustice.

Sources say Ronaldo believes the handling of Benzema’s situation exposes the unbalanced nature of Pro League financing, with different clubs receiving different levels of flexibility and support from the same overarching investor.

Al Nassr’s perceived lack of backing compared with their rivals has left the Portuguese star feeling isolated, undervalued, and increasingly uncertain about the project he was once promised.

Latest Man Utd news: Leeds pinch prospect as four depart; Elliot Anderson latest

Meanwhile, Leeds United are understood to have beaten the transfer deadline to bring in a Manchester United youth prospect in a move which could ultimately save the Yorkshire side millions, while the Red Devils have confirmed the departures of four other young stars who have all been sent out on loan.

Elsewhere, Elliot Anderson is ‘bound for Manchester’ this summer, according to a journalist, though Manchester United will be forced to swoop for an alternative midfielder if they miss out on the Nottingham Forest star to rivals Manchester City.

In other news, a decision by Jason Wilcox to block a move for the 2022 signing did not go down well with the player in question, according to a report.

Get the inside story first by joining our TEAMtalk Facebook channel to receive the latest breaking and exclusive news straight into your Messenger inbox.