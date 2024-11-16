Cristiano Ronaldo has discussed Manchester United for the first time since Ruben Amorim replaced Erik ten Hag as the club’s manager.

Ronaldo re-joined Man Utd from Juventus in August 2021 in what was a dream transfer for most of the club’s supporters. The legendary striker went on to score 24 goals in 39 games for United during his first season back at Old Trafford, despite being past his prime and surrounded by struggling players.

Ronaldo went on to play a further 16 times for United the following campaign but became frustrated with new boss Ten Hag rotating him.

Ronaldo caused a stir when he refused to come off the bench during a 2-0 win over Tottenham Hotspur, and his second United spell quickly came to an end when he conducted an explosive interview in which he slammed the club and Ten Hag.

The Dutch coach outlasted Ronaldo at United, but he was sacked on October 28 following a string of poor results and performances.

Ten Hag has since been replaced by Ronaldo’s compatriot and former Portugal team-mate Amorim.

Following Portugal’s 5-1 thrashing of Poland on Friday – during which Ronaldo netted a penalty and a bicycle kick – the icon was asked about Amorim’s appointment at United.

He told reporters (via the Daily Express): “I wish him [Amorim] all the luck in the world, that’s what Manchester needs.”

DON’T MISS: What Man Utd players have said about Ruben Amorim – ‘A fantastic coach’

Amorim discusses Ronaldo nickname

Amorim took part in his first press conference as United manager on Friday. He was asked if it is true that Ronaldo called him ‘the poet’.

“Yeah. But it’s like a funny thing because when I speak, I speak, I think I speak from the heart. I think the people feel that it was something just to have fun,” he replied.

When asked about his key priorities at United, the tactician doubled down on his aim of instilling an ‘identity’, something Ten Hag never managed.

“We know that we need time, but we have to win time. To win time is to win games,” he said.

“But the most important thing for me is identity. So since day one we will start with our identity. Of course we are going to prepare the games, but we will focus a lot in our game model. How to play, how to press, these small things, small details.

“You cannot go 100% on every detail because it will be confusing for the players. So if I have to say one thing, my main goal, my first goal, is identity.”

READ MORE – Ruben Amorim in-tray: Seven key issues for new Man Utd head coach to address

Man Utd transfers: ‘Intense’ signing battle; star urged to join

Meanwhile, Amorim has reportedly made his former Sporting CP star Goncalo Inacio a top target and United are ready to adhere to this demand.

The Red Devils are poised to swoop for Inacio in the summer, though they will face fierce competition from Real Madrid for him.

The Spanish press claim it will be an ‘intense’ transfer battle between United and Madrid for the centre-back.

While Madrid hope to add Inacio to their squad, attacking midfielder Arda Guler has been sent transfer advice involving United.

Ex-United striker Louis Saha has told Guler to consider a blockbuster move to Old Trafford to prioritise game time and his development.

It remains to be seen whether the playmaker will be allowed to leave Madrid on loan or permanently as he has elite potential.