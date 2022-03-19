The next Man Utd manager has been handed a major boost as Cristiano Ronaldo plans to stay at the club, it’s been claimed.

Ronaldo’s return to Old Trafford quickly turned from a dream to a nightmare this season. He is facing his first trophyless campaign in over a decade following United’s Champions League exit this week.

And stuttering form in the Premier League has left a top-four finish in doubt, with Arsenal now occupying the final spot.

Fears emerged earlier this season that failure to qualify for Europe’s major competition would see Ronaldo depart Manchester for a second time.

Now 37, he understandably wants to make the most of the little time he has left at the top of his game.

And the Portugal international had set out the target of winning the trophy for a second time with the Red Devils.

But The Telegraph now report he is intending on staying, regardless of if they don’t get Champions League football for next season.

He hopes the appointment of a permanent manager will bring a change in fortunes for the club.

Therefore, he will see out the final 12 months of the two-year contract he signed last summer. That included the option of a year’s extension.

Ronaldo has not warmed to Ralf Rangnick. He soon made it clear he would not back his interim spell being solidified.

United will do well to keep their club legend sweet, because his departure would leave them with an attacking crisis.

Edinson Cavani and Jesse Lingard are due to leave the club as free agents this summer. And Mason Greenwood remains unavailable for selection for the foreseeable future.

Anthony Martial’s time at the club looks to be up, while Marcus Rashford is also facing an uncertain future.

Man Utd find attacking answer

Meanwhile, Man Utd have joined the race for Benfica striker Darwin Nunez, having watched him in action when scouting two opponents.

That’s according to 90min, who claim United’s scouts went to watch Antony and Ryan Gravenberch during the second leg of Benfica’s Champions League victory over Ajax.

Nunez scored the winning goal to set up Benfica’s quarter-final with Liverpool.

He could be the answer to United’s need for reinforcements up top. Few have higher potential than the 22-year-old, whom they have made a “detailed report” on already.

