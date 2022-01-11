Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly emerged as a potential Paris Saint-Germain target after holding talks over his growing concerns at Manchester United.

Ronaldo has caused debate among observers over his overall impact following his return to the club in the summer. He has scored 14 of United’s 29 goals in all competitions this season.

Indeed, some of those have proved crucial in getting United through the Champions League group stages. However, some pundits have also claimed that his shock arrival put paid to his club’s original plan for the season.

In any case, Man Utd’s form has dipped and they sacked Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as manager in November. Furthermore, there are reports of discontent and divide within the United dressing room.

For his part, Ronaldo is supposedly very closely watching the club’s decision over their new permanent manager choice next summer. In fact, if he does not agree with the choice, he could leave.

But The Sun claims that the 36-year-old has already held ‘crisis talks’ over his future at Old Trafford. Ronaldo’s agent Mendes supposedly flew in recently to speak to his star client amid the problems in Rangnick’s team.

A source also reportedly told the newspaper that Ronaldo feels “very concerned”.

While he “desperately wants” his United move to work out, he is starting to realise that winning silverware in his second spell there could be a “real struggle”.

PSG monitoring Ronaldo situation

According to Le10 Sport, French giants PSG are keeping close tabs on Ronaldo’s situation at Old Trafford.

They are on the lookout for a new attacking signing amid doubts over Kylian Mbappe’s future. The 23-year-old is into the final year of his contract and has been heavily linked with a move to Real Madrid.

While Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland and Robert Lewandowski of Bayern Munich are their transfer priorities, both could yet stay at their clubs.

As a result, they could firm up interest in bringing Ronaldo to France for the first time in his career if their other avenues close.

Man Utd criticised again

Ronaldo was not in the United squad for the FA Cup third-round win over Aston Villa on Monday.

The Red Devils edged through 1-0, but the tie could easily have ended differently. Indeed, Villa had two goals disallowed for offside in the second half.

At the other end, Marcus Rashford played alongside Bruno Fernandes, Edinson Cavani and Mason Greenwood in interim manager Ralf Rangnick’s 4-2-2-2 system.

However, Rashford faced criticism for his body language throughout the match.