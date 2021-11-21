Cristiano Ronaldo has pushed Manchester United towards his preferred replacement for Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, one journalist has claimed.

The Red Devils confirmed Solskjaer has left his managerial role on Sunday morning following their 4-1 defeat to Watford. The club don’t have a new boss lined up, but the Norwegian’s position had simply become untenable.

Club chiefs are now approaching their top targets to see if any are willing to commit to the job.

And Ronaldo has made Luis Enrique become one of those under consideration, according to Sky Sports reporter Rob Dorsett.

He tweeted that the 36-year-old is keen for the Spain boss to move to Old Trafford, so he will be taken into account.

Enrique joins Zinedine Zidane and Ajax manger Erik ten Hag as potential replacements.

Other managers in the conversation are Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers and PSG’s Mauricio Pochettino, though both are said to be ‘long shots’.

Rodgers and Zidane lead the race to replace Solskjaer

Enrique was Barcelona boss from 2014-2017, at which time Ronaldo faced off against his side in El Clasico matches for Real Madrid.

The Spanish manager won La Liga in two out of his three seasons in charge. And his first season also ended with Champions League glory.

He left the Nou Camp at the end of his contract with the Catalan giants and after a year out, took up the Spain job following their 2018 World Cup exit.

Aside from a four-month hiatus he has managed them since then. He led them to the semi-finals of Euro 2020 this summer.

And they secured their spot for the 2022 Qatar World Cup during the last international break.

United will have some convincing to do to pull him away from leading his nation into the competition.

Interim boss decision questioned

Meanwhile, United’s top bosses have been roundly lambasted for their decision to announce that an ‘interim manager’ will take charge of the club for the rest of the season.

Current first-team coach Michael Carrick will take charge of the forthcoming games. In the meantime the club will look for a temporary boss.

Speaking to Sky Sports News in the wake of the statement, former Ipswich star Darren Ambrose and chief football writer for the Daily Mirror Darren Lewis both lambasted the club’s announcement of appointing an ‘interim manager’ for the remainder of the campaign.

Ambrose said: “For me that’s the wrong decision. They made the decision to get rid of Ole, but if they are hiring an interim manager they may as well have kept Ole.”

READ MORE: Pundits crucify Glazers, Woodward for mystifying Man Utd decision in wake of Solskjaer sacking