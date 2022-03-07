The new Manchester United manager is likely to get rid of Cristiano Ronaldo following his disappointing return, one pundit has said.

United are looking towards another new chapter as their hunt to end their trophy drought goes on. Ralf Rangnick is in interim charge, but he has signed up to a consultancy role at the end of the season.

And given Man Utd’s last trophy was the Europa League in 2017, their decision over Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s long-term replacement will prove crucial.

Amid links with Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag and more recently Ralph Hasenhuttl, whoever steps in will face a crucial summer transfer window.

There are calls for a new midfield signing amid reported interest in West Ham and England star Declan Rice. What’s more, a number of players including Jesse Lingard are likely to leave as free agents.

There is also mounting concern over the performances after Sunday’s 4-1 defeat to Manchester City.

According to Danny Mills, though, moving Ronaldo on should be a key task for the new coach. The Portugal international – who did not play against City – is United’s top scorer with 15 goals, but he has also faced criticism.

“As much of an icon of the game and a legend of the game that he is, has he taken Man Utd to the next level and done what they thought he was going to do? No, that would be the answer,” Mills told Football Insider.

“Sometimes you have to look at it and move on and go in a different direction.

“It wouldn’t surprise me if a new manager comes in and thinks ‘I don’t need this headache, I don’t need this hassle. So if we can move Cristiano Ronaldo on at 37-years-old, yes’.

“I can see that happening.”

Ronaldo has provided crucial contributions in the Champions League. Indeed, he scored winners against Villarreal and Atalanta while also salvaging a point against the Serie A side.

However, he has faced criticism for his body language. There is also talk of his role in player cliques in the United dressing room.

Ronaldo ties into Man Utd attacking concern

Ronaldo has stated that he wants to try and play as long as possible.

Despite that, his career is ultimately nearing its end and Man Utd will soon have to consider a new striker signing.

In doing so, they must break the mould of their recent additions up front.

In January 2020, United signed Odion Ighalo before adding Edinson Cavani later that year.

As for a more long-term signing up front, Borussia Dortmund’s Erling Haaland would fit the bill.