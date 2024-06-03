Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken with a big-money Manchester United star as well as a Real Madrid defender in an attempt to engineer moves for both players to Al-Nassr, according to a report.

Ronaldo’s Al-Nassr suffered heartbreak last week when falling to Al-Hilal in the final of the King Cup. Al-Nassr were defeated via a penalty shoot-out, with an emotional Ronaldo reduced to tears after missing out on lifting the Saudi Arabian equivalent of the FA Cup.

Ronaldo is contracted to Al-Nassr until 2026 and is understood to be enjoying his time in the middle east on the whole.

But to ensure Al-Nassr can establish themselves as the dominant force in the country, more overseas recruits are wanted.

According to a fresh update from Marca, Ronaldo himself is taking an active role in the club’s upcoming summer recruitment.

The Portuguese legend has personally spoken with two former Real Madrid teammates in an attempt to lure both stars to Al-Nassr.

Firstly, Ronaldo has touched base with Man Utd midfielder, Casemiro.

Ronaldo/Casemiro contact; Fabrizio Romano expects exit

The Brazilian endured a torrid end to the season in which the 32-year-old showed dramatic signs of decline.

Casemiro is joint-top of Man Utd’s earners list, pocketing around £350,000-a-week. His existing contract at Old Trafford has two years left to run along with a club option for an extra season.

However, Man Utd are open to severing ties and transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has doubled down on claims Casemiro can leave of suitable offers are received.

Taking to X on Sunday, Romano wrote: “Casemiro, still expected to leave Man United in the summer in case of good proposal.

“Interest from Saudi Pro League remains active with clubs considering move for the Brazilian midfielder.

“First step for United: Ten Hag in or out, to be decided soon.”

Per Marca, Ronaldo has contacted Casemiro with the aim of convincing him to jump ship to Saudi Arabia.

Al-Nassr’s two highest profile stars are both forwards (Ronaldo, Sadio Mane), and the club believe strengthening their spine with proven performers is the next step in their evolution.

Real Madrid stalwart also approached

Casemiro – a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid – is wanted, as is current Madrid defender Nacho Fernandez.

Ronaldo is understood to have personally called Nacho over the past few days in which the 34-year-old captained Real Madrid to their 15th European Cup/Champions League title on Saturday.

However, the Spanish centre-half is out of contract this summer and will part ways with his boyhood club at the end of June.

A move to MLS had been floated, though Marca suggest the market for defenders isn’t as lucrative in America as it is for flair players.

As such, a reunion with Ronaldo and potentially Casemiro too at Al-Nassr could be on the cards.

