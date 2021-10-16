Ronaldo sets Solskjaer straight with declaration Man Utd fans will love

Cristiano Ronaldo has informed Ole Gunnar Solskjaer of a desire that will be music to the ears of Manchester United fans, claims a report.

Ronaldo, 36, has hit the ground running upon his return to Old Traffoird. The Portuguese icon has already bagged five goals in six games including a vital last-minute winner against Villarreal.

However, after that critical contribution in the Champions League, Ronaldo was then relegated to the bench for their Premier League clash with Everton.

United would go on to draw that contest despite Ronaldo’s introduction to the action in the 57th minute. He was then seen visibly frustrated when making his way down the tunnel after the final whistle

Now, according to the Sun, Ronaldo has told Solskjaer he wishes to play ‘every single league game’. Furthermore, he has apparently made clear to the Norwegian that he will let his boss know if and when he requires a rest.

The Sun cite a source that stated: “Ronaldo was extremely disappointed for being benched.

“Ole presumed that he was tired after the Villarreal game, so he decided to only put him on early in the second half.

“But Cristiano told him that he will tell him when he isn’t fit to play and that he wants to play in every single league game.

“He also told him that he has come here to win trophies and that United need to play their most important players in all of the games.”

Whether Solskjaer heeds Ronaldo’s reported words, only time will tell. But if his latest comments ahead of their trip to Leicester are anything to go by, Solskjaer will continue to look at the bigger picture.

“We all want to see Cristiano because he’s unique,” said Solskjaer (via the Sun). “But the plain fact of it is he cannot play every game, that’s just physical nature.”

Ronaldo snubs Messi, names Ballon d’Or pick

Meanwhile, Ronaldo doesn’t believe Lionel Messi deserves a seventh Ballon d’Or. Instead, he has named who he thinks deserves the award “without a doubt”.

The Ballon D’Or is arguably the most prestigious individual honour in world football. Messi currently leads the way with six awards, closely followed by Ronaldo with five. However, that gap is expected to widen when the 2021 edition is announced in late-November with Messi the current favourite.

The likes of Robert Lewandowski and Jorginho cannot be discounted. Though Ronaldo doesn’t believe that pair, nor Messi should win the award.

Writing on Facebook (via the Mirror), the United marksman claimed former Real Madrid teammate Karim Benzema is more deserving.

Ronaldo declared: “Without a doubt, my candidate for the Ballon d’Or is Benzema. The best striker, brutal level for 10 years and champion above all. Don’t you think?”

