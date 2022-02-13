Manchester United forward Cristiano Ronaldo has been told to join a shock English club amid a sensational rant about his behaviour and form.

The Portugal international was proclaimed as the final piece of the puzzle to take United to the Premier League title on his arrival in the summer. And he has had some great moments this term, particularly in the Champions League.

But the 37-year-old is in the longest goal drought of his career since 2010. That came when he was playing for Spanish giants Real Madrid.

Ronaldo has failed to find the net in six matches in all competitions. His last strike came in the 3-1 victory over Burnley back in December.

The star was looking to end his barren run when he came off the bench against the Clarets earlier this week. But he sent a few headers over the bar as Ralf Rangnick’s men were held to a 1-1 draw at Turf Moor.

United were also left frustrated on Saturday as they failed to beat Southampton at home. The Red Devils went ahead through Jadon Sancho, only for Che Adams to get Saints level in the second half.

Ronaldo has been criticised by former team-mate Gary Neville this season for going straight down the tunnel at full-time when things don’t go his way.

Pundit reveals Cristiano Ronaldo concerns

And pundit Richard Keys has reiterated those complaints, while also telling the attacker to sign for a Championship team.

Reacting to the draw with Burnley on beIN Sports (via the Daily Mirror), Keys said: “Jorge Mendes was talking to senior Manchester United executives about leaving at the end of the season. My own view of that is that he should he leave now.

Pogba favours Juventus return if he leaves Manchester United Paul Pogba favours a return to Juventus if he leave Manchester United this summer snubbing Real Madrid

“I’ve been of the opinion all season long that he’s as much a part of the problem – not the whole problem – as anything and anybody else.

“The other night, he went running down the tunnel at Turf Moor. Having recently lectured everyone about being the leader he believes himself to be and that youngsters don’t do the sorts of things he does… how does that encourage team spirit in the dressing room?”

Star urged to join Championship club

Reacting to those comments, co-host Andy Gray said: “That was not good to see. Totally wrong for him to do that. He’s obviously disappointed at not playing.

“He’s playing against Burnley, bottom of the league, he’s thinking ‘there’s a few goals in this for me’.

“He is 37 years of age and knows he’s running out of time to play top football. You want to try and play as many games as you can.”

To this, Keys replied: “That’s fine then, go and sign for Bournemouth and you’ll play every week.”

Ronaldo will be aiming to silence the critics in United’s next match. They host Brighton at Old Trafford on Tuesday evening.

READ MORE: Man Utd scouts given almighty shock with transfer target benched, booked, then sent off in 40-man brawl