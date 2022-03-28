‘The one who will decide’ – Cristiano Ronaldo tired of future question amid rallying cry

Cristiano Ronaldo has insisted that nobody else can decide his future when it comes to his involvement with the Portugal national team.

Portugal have a play-off against North Macedonia on Tuesday to determine which country will make it to the World Cup. Ronaldo’s side are the favourites, although their opponents have just claimed the scalp of Italy.

Still, there will be an expectation on Ronaldo to lead his side to the World Cup. He has played at the 2006, 2010, 2014 and 2018 editions of the tournament, but Portugal are yet to win it.

They are one of the highest-ranking nations never to have done so. Instead, Ronaldo’s only international honours among a glittering career came at Euro 2016 and then the 2018-19 UEFA Nations League.

At the age of 37, time is running out for Ronaldo to get the chance to add World Cup silverware to his mantlepiece.

However, the forward – who is still in fine shape – has batted away questions of whether this would be his last World Cup if Portugal are indeed to make it.

He replied to Record: “I’m starting to see that many of you ask the same question.

“I’m the one who will decide my future, nobody else. If I feel like playing more games, if I don’t feel like it, I don’t.

“I’m the one in charge, full stop.”

It remains to be seen whether the same will go for his club future. Questions have been asked of Ronaldo’s place at Manchester United, one year into his second spell at Old Trafford.

He is under contract for another season, but there have been claims he could end that agreement early. More recently, though, the updates have pointed towards him fulfilling his contract in Manchester.

Ronaldo ready for ‘game of life’ with Portugal

That must all be put to one side on Tuesday, when he focuses fully on the task of getting Portugal to the World Cup finals.

Portugal beat Turkey 3-1 on Thursday to set up the head-to-head battle with North Macedonia. Now, Ronaldo knows the stakes are even higher.

In a rallying cry, he said: “For us it’s also a game of life. I’m already making an appeal to the Portuguese people. I appreciate the demonstration of unconditional support, what I ask for tomorrow is the same.

“Yesterday when I went to bed I thought: I would like the anthem to start and turn off the music and if we all sang without music. I’m sure that if they’re with us like on Thursday we’ll win the game.”

