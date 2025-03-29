Ruben Amorim has been given a major boost as Cristiano Ronaldo has reportedly told Francisco Trincao to join Manchester United, with the Red Devils boss eyeing a spectacular double deal.

Amorim is on the lookout for stars who can impress in his 3-4-2-1 system, with several members of the current Man Utd squad not up to the task. Amorim believes that with numerous clever transfers this summer he will be able to fire United up the Premier League table next season.

Right wing-back is one position that clearly needs reinforcing in the summer. United had looked into signing Geovany Quenda to solve this problem, but he will instead join Chelsea in summer 2026.

As per various reports, United have since turned their attention to Quenda’s Sporting CP team-mate Trincao, who previously had a loan spell at Wolverhampton Wanderers.

Transfer reporter Graeme Bailey has now provided the latest on United’s pursuit of Trincao.

Bailey has informed United In Focus that multiple Portugal stars have told the winger – who can also play as a No 10 – to move to Old Trafford later this year.

Bruno Fernandes and Diogo Dalot have ‘advised’ Trincao to reunite with his former Sporting boss Amorim and have also sung United’s praises during the international break.

They have been joined by Portuguese icon Ronaldo, too. It is claimed that Ronaldo has ‘recommended the move’ to Trincao, which could play a key role in United successfully landing the 25-year-old.

Trincao is ‘keen’ to move to the Premier League and show off his ability after failing to make a big impact during his previous time at Wolves.

Manchester City are also in the frame to snare Trincao as Sporting chief Hugo Viana will become their new director of football this summer.

But Ronaldo’s standing as one of the best players ever – and as a legend in his home country – could convince Trincao to snub City and follow in his footsteps by heading to United.

Amorim, Fernandes and Dalot would all help to ensure that the former Barcelona man adapts quickly to life in Manchester, too.

Amorim believes Trincao would be a fantastic signing as he is comfortable playing either on the wing or as a central playmaker.

Man Utd ‘desperate’ to secure Trincao deal

It emerged on Friday that United are ‘desperate’ to land the attacker and have made him a key summer target.

It has previously been claimed that Trincao can be signed for £30m, but his price tag is more likely to be around £66.5m (€80m / $86m).

Amorim is spying a thrilling double deal to bring in both Trincao and striker Victor Osimhen.

A move to Old Trafford ‘appeals’ to Osimhen, despite United’s struggles in the Premier League this campaign.

Although, the Nigerian views himself as a top Champions League player. As such, United would likely have to win the Europa League this season to be able to capture him.

Returning to Trincao, United’s interest in him was first revealed on March 2.

Garnacho exit; Ten Hag claim

Meanwhile, Amorim is reportedly willing to sell Alejandro Garnacho this summer to increase his transfer funds.

That is despite Sir Jim Ratcliffe recently stating that United do not have to sell academy products to improve their financial standing.

Separate reports claim former United manager Erik ten Hag told Ajax starlet Amourricho van Axel Dongen not to follow him to England.

Ten Hag urged the 20-year-old winger to stay in the Netherlands to best serve his development.

