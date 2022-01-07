Cristiano Ronaldo is considering his future at Manchester United and is willing to leave if he does not agree with the new managerial appointment, a report has claimed.

The Red Devils made headlines when suddenly joining – and winning the race for – their former star. While he has faced criticism on some fronts since his arrival, he has proved vital with some of his goals.

Indeed, Ronaldo effectively single-handedly led United to the last 16 of the Champions League.

However, he has, at times, overshadowed the problems at Old Trafford this season. Ole Gunnar Solskjaer got the sack as manager in November.

Furthermore, his interim successor Ralf Rangnick has had an underwhelming start marred by reports of dressing room cliques and players wanting out.

The focus will soon turn again to another successor in the dugout. Richard Arnold, the club’s new chief executive from February when Ed Woodward steps down, has the task of finding the new manager.

Paris Saint-Germain’s Mauricio Pochettino is the early frontrunner. United had an enquiry about the former Tottenham boss rebuffed before turning to Rangnick.

However, the Daily Star reports that Ajax’s Erik ten Hag and Leicester’s Brendan Rodgers are targets. In any case, Ronaldo is watching Arnold closely over his decision. There is consequently ‘huge pressure’ on Arnold to get the call right.

Ronaldo’s contract runs out in the summer of 2023, but he is willing to leave if he does not agree with United’s choice to replace Rangnick.

A source reportedly told the newspaper of Ronaldo: “He thought it would be better than this. He’s a born winner and wants to be winning more trophies, so who the next manager turns out to be will help him decide his next move.”

United sit seventh in the Premier League as they chase a top-four place at the end of the season.

They face Atletico Madrid in the last 16 of the Champions League. Meanwhile, they play Aston Villa in the third round of the FA Cup on Monday.

Ronaldo future comes amid Man Utd task

According to one pundit, though, whoever comes in to replace Rangnick replaces a massive task.

Paul Ince has said that up to 80 per cent of the squad needs updating with new signings.

He admitted that Ronaldo, 36 and 34-year-old forward Edinson Cavani do not represent the long-term future of the club.

What’s more, he picked out Bruno Fernandes and Aaron Wan-Bissaka as two of four United stars who have not done enough this season.