Marseille are closing in on signing Mason Greenwood after agreeing to a critical Manchester United demand as part of their £27m bid, according to a report.

Greenwood, 22, has been told he does not have a future at Old Trafford. Man Utd aim to sever ties this window and transfer interest in the livewire winger is widespread.

Lazio, Juventus and Valencia have all shown concrete interest in the left-footer. Getafe – the club Greenwood rebuilt his career with during a successful loan spell last year – also signalled their intention to re-sign the player.

However, French giant Marseille emerged as Greenwood’s preferred destination if leaving Man Utd this summer.

Now managed by Roberto De Zerbi, Marseille are seeking to rebound from their disappointing eighth-placed finish last season and the addition of Greenwood would be a major statement of intent.

News emerges on Monday of Marseille lodging an official bid for Greenwood. A fresh update from the Daily Mail has revealed the offer is worth £27m.

Man Utd’s target valuation of Greenwood was understood to be roughly £30m. As such, the offer appears to stand a good chance of being accepted.

Furthermore, aiding Marseille’s cause is the fact they’ve agreed to a critical Man Utd demand.

Key Man Utd demand met

The Red Devils have insisted upon a giant sell-on clause being included in any Greenwood sale. According to Fabrizio Romano, Man Utd have sought to include a sell-on clause worth as much as 40 or even 50 percent.

That would mean Man Utd could collect two significant fees for Greenwood – the £27m from Marseille now and another sizeable sum in the event Marseille cash in down the line.

According to the Mail, Marseille’s £27m offer also included a ‘significant sell-on clause.’

Greenwood reported to United’s Carrington training complex on Monday, though did not train.

Instead, the purpose of the visit was to discuss a transfer away and the player now looks likely to join Marseille.

Given his status as a homegrown player, Greenwood’s sale will be extra lucrative for Man Utd.

The sales of homegrown stars represent pure profit on the balance sheet and greatly improve a club’s spending power.

The Mail stated the sale of Greenwood will be vital if Man Utd are to push through no fewer than FOUR major signings they’re working on…

DON’T MISS: Man Utd table TWO new bids as monumental £165m quadruple coup explodes into life

Elsewhere, Donny van de Beek has agreed a heavily incentivised transfer to Girona and offers are being sought for Harry Maguire, Casemiro and Jadon Sancho.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka and Scott McTominay are also courting transfer interest.

READ MORE: Why Joshua Zirkzee is the perfect No 9 for Man Utd and Ten Hag as striker transfer edges closer