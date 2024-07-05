Crucial ‘agreement’ sees Man Utd thunder towards first summer signing, as Rashford given new price tag

Manchester United are on the verge of signing Joshua Zirkzee from Bologna, having reportedly reached a vital ‘agreement’ for his transfer, while Marcus Rashford has been handed a new valuation at Old Trafford.

In recent weeks, Zirkzee has emerged as Man Utd’s No 1 target to strengthen their striker options. INEOS chief Sir Jim Ratcliffe believes Rasmus Hojlund needs help up front from another quality centre-forward, and Zirkzee fits the bill.

Man Utd have previously been tipped to land a more experienced goalscorer to guide Hojlund, such as Brentford’s Ivan Toney. Zirkzee is only two years older than Hojlund at 23, but it seems Ratcliffe and Man Utd are ready to place their trust in another rising star to help lead their forward line.

Sources have confirmed to TEAMtalk that Man Utd chiefs are ‘very confident’ of securing Zirkzee’s services, while Bologna have been open about the fact he is almost guaranteed to depart this summer.

Earlier on Friday, it emerged that the uncapped Netherlands international – who is currently on international duty at Euro 2024 – has ended all communication with Bologna as he is focused on the tournament and is eager to leave the Italian club as soon as he returns from Germany.

As per an update from CaughtOffside, Man Utd have taken a giant leap towards capturing Zirkzee by striking an ‘agreement’ on personal terms with him.

AC Milan have been trying to convince the former Bayern Munich man to complete a U-turn on his Man Utd preference and remain in Italy by joining them, but that now appears very unlikely.

Milan will struggle to match the wages being offered to Zirkzee by Ratcliffe and Man Utd.

Man Utd latest: Joshua Zirkzee personal terms finalised

In order to complete the signing, Man Utd will now enter talks with Bologna and look to match the attacker’s £34million release clause. Although, it has been claimed that the transfer will cost Man Utd £46m in total due to agent fees and other costs involved.

While Zirkzee is close to joining Man Utd’s ranks, it remains to be seen what will happen with Rashford. There have been conflicting reports about whether the winger wants to stay at his boyhood club or leave to kickstart his career elsewhere, with Paris Saint-Germain one rumoured destination.

Rashford has previously been valued at an incredible £120m by Man Utd, but separate reports state that his price tag has fallen due to his underwhelming form last term.

Man Utd will now accept an offer worth €90m (£76m) for their academy graduate.

The 26-year-old is having a tough summer, as he is having to watch on from home as his England team-mates fight for Euros glory.

Rashford is usually in Gareth Southgate’s England squads, but he did not even make the provisional setup this time around.

