Casemiro finds himself at a crossroads as his Manchester United contract enters its final months, as sources confirm Major League Soccer clubs are attempting to lure him away from Old Trafford.

The 33-year-old Brazilian, a five-time Champions League winner with Real Madrid, has enjoyed a resurgence under manager Ruben Amorim this season.

After initial doubts about his fit in Amorim’s system, Casemiro has become a pivotal figure in United’s midfield, partnering effectively with Bruno Fernandes and providing the leadership and defensive steel that the squad has lacked in recent years.

Sources close to the Red Devils indicate that Amorim values the veteran’s experience immensely and sees it as crucial for guiding younger players amid the club’s ongoing rebuild.

United are open to extending Casemiro’s contract, as my colleague Graeme Bailey reported last week. But any new offer is likely to come with significantly reduced wages, given the Brazilian’s status as the club’s highest earner on around £350,000 per week.

INEOS, led by Sir Jim Ratcliffe, are keen to lower the wage bill as part of a broader strategy to reshape the squad, with a potential midfield overhaul planned for 2026 that could see multiple departures.

Despite this, Casemiro is said to be content at United and thriving in the role handed to him by Amorim. He has no desire to leave prematurely and is focused on performing at the highest level, particularly with the 2026 World Cup on the horizon. However, attractive opportunities across the Atlantic could still tempt him…

MLS sides pushing to sign Man Utd man

We understand that multiple MLS clubs are actively working to lure the midfielder stateside, viewing him as a marquee signing capable of elevating the league’s profile further.

Sources highlight interest from sides like New York City FC, Austin FC, and Inter Miami, who see Casemiro’s winning mentality as ideal for mentoring emerging talent in a less physically demanding environment.

The appeal of life in the US, combined with competitive salaries under Designated Player rules, makes MLS the “most likely” next step if United’s proposal falls short of his expectations.

While Saudi Pro League clubs have also registered interest in the past, Casemiro appears prioritising a move that offers something new beyond financial incentives – potentially the lifestyle and platform ahead of the North America-hosted World Cup.

As negotiations loom, United face a delicate balance: retain a proven leader on revised terms or risk losing him for free to an ambitious MLS project.

Casemiro has made 15 Premier League appearances for United this term and notched four goals, so replacing him will not a straightforward task for Amorim.

