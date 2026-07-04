Fabrizio Romano says £50m Man Utd transfer depends on Marcus Rashford

Fabrizio Romano has reported that a potential deal for Manchester United to bring Crysencio Summerville to Old Trafford will depend on Marcus Rashford, who has opened up on his future.

Barcelona decided against triggering the £26million buy-option in the loan deal with Man Utd, meaning that Rashford is not going back to Spotify Camp Nou – as things stand.

TEAMtalk’s transfer correspondent, Fraser Fletcher, has reported that Rashford is still dreaming of a move back to Barcelona.

Barcelona have already signed Anthony Gordon from Newcastle United, but the Spanish champions remain keen on Rashford.

We understand that Barcelona would like another loan deal for the England international winger, but Man Utd are not receptive to the idea.

Our transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, has reported that Man Utd want to get rid of Rashford for good, or failing that, are ready to get him back into the first-team fold.

Meanwhile, transfer journalist Ben Jacobs has reported that Man Utd are in talks over a deal for West Ham United winger Summerville.

The talkSPORT journalist has claimed that Man Utd are in “direct club-to-club” talks with West Ham over the Netherlands international winger.

Summerville is reportedly valued at £50million by West Ham, who will play in the Championship next season after getting relegated from the Premier League.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, though, has claimed that Man Utd are not in talks over Summerville.

According to the Italian journalist, a deal for the winger to join Man Utd will also depend on what happens with Rashford.

Romano said about Man Utd, West Ham and Summerville on his YouTube channel: “We had reports over the last 24 hours about Manchester United being in advanced talks to sign or opening talks to sign Crysencio Summerville,

“Guys, my understanding is the following: Man Utd focus is on midfielders.

“Man Utd want to sign midfielders.

“In midfield, they want to do something.

“For Summerville, they appreciate the player, is a player under consideration.

“I told you two weeks ago – under consideration, that’s it.

“I am told that negotiations, club-to-club or with agents of the player have not started as of now.

“If that will happen later on, I will let you know.

“But Man Utd are not in active talks now with Crysencio Summerville.

“He’s a player under consideration, but again, we have to understand also with what happens with Rashford.

“Because, as of today, Rashford is at Manchester United, and if Rashford doesn’t leave, of course, the situation of Crysencio Summerville could be more complicated.

“So, that’s the status of the story.”

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Marcus Rashford comments on his future

Rashford is part of the England squad at the 2026 World Cup.

England are currently preparing for their upcoming Round of 16 tie against Mexico.

In the build-up to the clash, Rashford spoke to the media, and he was asked about his future at Man Utd.

Rashford said: “As a person, I live in the moment.

“I was very clear with everyone involved before the World Cup.

“I wanted it done before, and if not, then I won’t deal with it until after, because I want to fully be present in this moment.”

Rashford added: “At the same time we’re fighting for something.

“I don’t have energy to be putting into other things.”

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