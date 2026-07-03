Man Utd talks ON to sign 50-goal winger as INEOS target two ‘fantastic’ midfielders next

Manchester United have formally opened talks to sign West Ham winger Crysencio Summerville, while they’ve also identified two more key targets as they continue to prioritise midfield additions.

The Red Devils have already secured their first major addition of the summer by agreeing a deal for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, but their business is far from done.

Man Utd are keen to add two more new midfielders before the window closes, but they’re also keen to bring in a new left-sided attacker options, and Summerville has emerged as a key target.

Man Utd initiate Summerville ‘talks’

Summerville, 24, enjoyed an impressive 2025/26 season for West Ham, notching seven goals Premier League, though was ultimately unable to prevent the club’s relegation.

The Dutch international’s senior career tally now stands at 50 goals in 185 goals across spells with the Hammers, Leeds United, Ado Den Haag and FC Dordrecht.

Summerville is highly likely to leave West Ham following their drop to the Championship. Now, Man Utd have emerged as the leading contenders to secure a deal worth around £50million.

However, as noted by journalist Ben Jacobs, a deal depends on the Red Devils offloading Marcus Rashford first.

Writing on X, Jacobs stated: ‘Manchester United open talks with West Ham over Crysencio Summerville. Direct club-to-club contact.

‘Classified by Manchester United sources as exploratory at this stage, but the Dutch winger high in #MUFC thinking. Any bid could be contingent on Marcus Rashford being sold.’

While Summerville is United’s priority target on the left wing, we exclusively revealed on Thursday that the Red Devils have also made contact with the agents of Crystal Palace forward Ismaila Sarr, with director of football Jason Wilcox understood to be a huge admirer of the Senegalese attacker.

INEOS eye two ‘fantastic’ midfielders

Meanwhile, Man Utd are continuing their midfielder hunt and Fabrizio Romano has named the two ‘fantastic’ midfielders they want to bring in next.

They baulked at the £116m it would have cost to sign Elliot Anderson, pulled out of the £85m race for Mateus Fernandes, and Tottenham have swooped in for Sandro Tonali, who at £100m, was deemed too expensive by INEOS.

Man Utd are now onto their alternative targets, with Carlos Baleba, Adam Wharton, Alex Scott, Aurelien Tchouameni, Tyler Adams and Felix Nmecha recently named by the Daily Mail as their six-man shortlist of targets.

And according to the latest from transfer guru Fabrizio Romano, the two standout candidates on that list – at least in Man Utd’s mind – are Scott of Bournemouth and Real Madrid’s Tchouameni.

However, neither deal will be straightforward.

Romano explained on his YouTube channel: “I always wanted to mention what’s going to happen next now at Manchester United because in 24 hours, we saw Elliot Anderson, Sandro Tonali and Mateus Fernandes – three players who were of interest to Manchester United, but then the race was already left – going elsewhere.

“So, what happens with Man Utd? Now, you ask me, who can be the ideal target for United?

“The two names that Man Utd internally consider as fantastic options are Aurelien Tchouameni, but I told you the problem is the salary, and at the moment no green light from Real Madrid, and also Alex Scott is also highly rated by Arsenal and by Manchester United.

“Alex Scott has many clubs around him this summer, but Bournemouth insist they want to keep the player, and they want to offer him a new contract.

“Let’s see if Bournemouth will be able to keep him, because one thing is to say that, one thing is in the next two months resist in case they receive big proposals.

“But Alex Scott is one of the players considered internally by Arsenal and by Man Utd. Both clubs like him.

“At the moment, from Bournemouth, it’s no – he is not leaving. But, in case they open doors to an exit for big money, we have to follow these two clubs keen eventually on Alex Scott.”

Andre Onana deal announced

In other news, Andre Onana has officially re-joined Turkish side Trabzonspor on another loan deal following his spell with the club in 2025/26.

A club statement read: ‘Manchester United goalkeeper Andre Onana has joined Trabzonspor on loan for the duration of the 2026/27 season, subject to international clearance and registration.’

An option/obligation to buy is not present in the new agreement either. Nevertheless, Man Utd are receiving a loan fee of roughly €1.5m / £1.3m, which is based on performance-related objectives, and the bulk of Onana’s high salary will be absorbed by Trabzonspor.

Upon returning to Old Trafford next summer, Onana will have just one year remaining on his contract.

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