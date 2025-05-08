Manchester United reportedly have a plan in place in their pursuit of a standout Inter Milan star who has played a major role in the club’s passage to the Champions League final, with the lure of the Premier League understood to be key and with his price tag also coming to light.

Centre-back Yann Bisseck is the player in question, with the Red Devils big fans of the Germany international and reportedly ready to use his desire to play in England to lure him to Old Trafford in the summer transfer window.

Ruben Amorim wants more defensive depth added to his squad, particularly centrally, given the fact that Victor Lindelof and Jonny Evans are both expected to move on this summer. There also are concerns over the ongoing fitness struggles of Lisandro Martinez and, to a lesser extent, Harry Maguire and Matthijs de Ligt.

A shock recent report also revealed that Leny Yoro is actually plotting a switch to Real Madrid in the near future, despite being at Old Trafford for less than 12 months.

Man Utd have already started planning for their summer business but may have suffered a blow when it comes to landing upcoming free agent Jonathan Tah, with the Bayer Leverkusen star now being primed for a move to Bundesliga rivals Bayern Munich.

With Tah potentially out of the running for United, landing his Germany international teammate Bisseck from Inter would certainly tick plenty of boxes for Amorim.

The 24-year-old can play as a central defender in a 4-3-3 formation, in a three-man defensive line, or even as a defensive midfielder due to his vision, tactical awareness and ability to read the game.

To that end, Spanish outlet Fichajes reports that United are confident they can play on Bisseck’s desire to perform in the English top flight and lure the player to the club they still believe is the biggest name in the Premier League, especially if they secure Champions League qualification by winning the Europa League title before the end of the month.

Inter to play hardball over Man Utd target Bisseck

Despite what the Fichajes report says, Inter will almost certainly make life difficult for any clubs chasing one of their star men this summer.

Indeed, it’s suggested they will demand a fee in the region of €55million (£47m) for Bisseck, who has also been heavily tipped to replace wantaway Cristian Romero at Tottenham.

Meanwhile, TEAMtalk transfer insider Rudy Galetti also revealed back in April that the likes of West Ham, Everton and Bournemouth have also been monitoring Bisseck’s progress at the San Siro.

Every suitor will now get to see how the centre-back copes with the biggest club game of them all when Inter face PSG in the Champions League final in Munich on May 31.

Indeed, all eyes will be on how he copes with one of Europe’s elite forwards in the shape of Ousmane Dembele, who has scored 33 goals in 46 games in all competitions this season.

The France international came off the bench against Arsenal in PSG’s win over the Gunners on Wednesday evening due to concerns over a hamstring injury, but will almost certainly be rested up over the coming weeks ahead of the big showdown.

And, if Bisseck can show his qualities and keep Dembele at bay in Munich, then expect an almighty transfer scrap for his signature when the summer transfer window opens.

IN FOCUS: Who is Yann Bisseck?

By Nathan Egerton

Born in Cologne in November 2000, Bisseck initially played for SV Adler Dellbruck before joining FC Koln at the age of seven.

The centre-back represented Germany at the 2017 Under-17 World Cup and scored in a 4-0 win over Colombia in the round of 16.

He made his first-team debut in November 2017 at the age of 16 years and 11 months, making him the youngest player in Koln’s history and the eighth-youngest player to appear in the Bundesliga.

The German had loan spells at Holstein Kiel, Roda JC, Vitoria de Guimaraes and Aarhus before joining the latter on a permanent deal in 2021.

After impressing in the Danish top-flight and captaining Germany at the 2023 UEFA European Under-21 Championship, he completed a €7million move to Inter Milan.

The 23-year-old made 21 appearances in all competitions in his debut season in Italy as Inter won the Serie A title and the Supercoppa Italiana in 2023/24.

“He’s a young guy who’s growing very well,” Inter manager Simone Inzaghi said. “He trains very well every day, and that’s what he has to keep doing.”

“We’re fortunate to have players like that, and we’re very happy to have him.”

Standing at 6ft 5in tall, Bisseck possesses pace and power in abundance and has been compared to former Real Madrid and Manchester United centre-back Raphael Varane.