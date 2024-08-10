Man Utd eye cut-price signing of third Dutch star after brilliant De Ligt, Mazraoui update

Manchester United are still interested in Barcelona ace Frenkie de Jong and are aiming to strike a deal for him at a reduced price, according to reports.

Man Utd have been linked with De Jong across several transfer windows, with Erik ten Hag a big admirer of the central midfielder after previously working with him at Ajax. Man Utd agreed a deal with Barcelona for De Jong in July 2022, but the player stayed in Catalonia as he did not want to make the move at that point.

The Red Devils went on to sign Casemiro from Real Madrid instead, though they are once again in the market for a new midfielder as the Brazilian has been put up for sale.

Man Utd tried to forge an agreement with Paris Saint-Germain to make Manuel Ugarte their replacement for Casemiro. Man Utd chiefs Sir Jim Ratcliffe and Dan Ashworth have walked away from those talks, however, as they did not want to meet PSG’s asking price.

Man Utd are now looking at alternative midfielders such as Sander Berge of Burnley, free agent Adrien Rabiot and Monaco’s Youssouf Fofana. But according to reports in the Spanish press, De Jong is once again under consideration at Old Trafford.

Ten Hag has convinced the likes of Ashworth and Ratcliffe to reignite Man Utd’s pursuit of the Netherlands star, as he views him as the perfect deep-lying midfielder for his team.

As De Jong’s Barca contract expires in June 2026, and he is unlikely to pen an extension, Man Utd believe they can sign him in a cut-price deal.

The Red Devils will try to land De Jong for between €30-40million (£25.7-34.3m). Barca value the player at closer to €60m (£51.5m), so it will be interesting to see how talks between the two clubs go, should Man Utd initiate contact.

If Man Utd manage to finally add De Jong to Ten Hag’s squad, then he will become their third Dutch signing of the summer window.

So far, Man Utd have announced Joshua Zirkzee’s arrival from Bologna and also reached an agreement with Bayern Munich for Matthijs de Ligt.

