Damaging report reveals Bruno Fernandes’ Man Utd exit decision, as Leny Yoro agent slammed

A report has revealed how close Bruno Fernandes came to leaving Manchester United in the summer, while agent Jorge Mendes has been criticised for Leny Yoro moving to Old Trafford.

According to ESPN, Man Utd captain Fernandes was ‘prepared to leave’ during the most recent transfer window. The attacking midfielder had ‘grown tired of the club’s repeated failure to deliver’, with United still nowhere near winning the Premier League title even after spending large sums of money and waiting for the Erik ten Hag project to develop.

Fernandes was eventually convinced to stay at United as the club ‘panicked and gave him a massive new deal’, ESPN claim.

Fernandes was linked with Barcelona, Paris Saint-Germain and clubs in Saudi Arabia before penning a new contract with United on August 15. The deal runs until June 2027 and includes the option of an extra 12 months.

United fans would have been devastated if Fernandes had gone through with his exit wish. The Portugal star is one of the club’s main leaders, as shown by him wearing the armband, while he is also a source of inspiration in the final third.

Since joining United from Sporting CP in January 2020, Fernandes has notched 79 goals and 70 assists in 244 games.

The 30-year-old has not been in the best form so far this term, as he has yet to score. But Fernandes now appears fully focused on United after his dalliance with a summer move, and he registered a brilliant assist during the 2-1 win over Brentford on Saturday.

Leny Yoro move causes controversy

Meanwhile, some sections of the Spanish press are not happy with Mendes after he played a key role in getting Yoro to join United instead of Real Madrid.

United made a statement when they beat Madrid to the talented young centre-back in July, but he has yet to make his debut for the Red Devils after sustaining a foot injury in pre-season.

Journalist Ignacio Ruiz-Quintano has now questioned Mendes’ decision to let Yoro join United.

“Leny Yoro was the centre-back who excited us the most because of how tough he was, which is what scares a striker the most,” he said.

“[He] seemed destined to mark an era at Real Madrid but United stole him from us, due to the intrigues of his agent, the Portuguese Mendes. Mendes won and Yoro lost, given Madrid’s sudden defensive situation, where Yoro would have a highway to glory, something he will never have at United.

“With some perspective, the blame for Yoro’s situation was Mendes, one assumes, but also Madrid.”

Man Utd news: Exciting link, manager update

Elsewhere, United have been credited with interest in huge Bayer Leverkusen talent Florian Wirtz.

German reporter Florian Plettenberg claims United are ready to battle the likes of Real Madrid, Liverpool, Arsenal and Manchester City for Wirtz, who looks set to leave Leverkusen at the end of the season.

However, United will have to spend big money to sign the German playmaker. Leverkusen are expected to demand €150million (£125m / $163m) before allowing him to move on.

It is unclear which manager Wirtz will be playing under, should United spring a surprise and win the chase for him.

Ten Hag remains only a few games away from the United sack, despite his side getting back to winning ways against Brentford.

TEAMtalk understands Turkey boss Vincenzo Montella is not in the frame to replace Ten Hag, despite reports claiming that to be the case.

Instead, managers such as Thomas Frank, Eddie Howe, Edin Terzic and Graham Potter have better chances of taking up the Old Trafford hot seat, should it become available.