Talk of Thomas Tuchel potentially replacing Ruben Amorim in the Manchester United hotseat has been completely put to bed, with a fresh report revealing why the current England coach will not take the Old Trafford hotseat.

The German is finally starting to get a tune out of the Three Lions after a less than convincing start to his tenure, as England backed up their fine win in Serbia with another rampant showing in their 3-0 friendly rout of Wales last week.

However, Tuchel was critical of Wembley being ‘silent’ and that his team deserved more ‘energy’ from the home supporters, amid rumours that he is not really taking to international football.

And Scott Minto, who played as a defender for Chelsea, West Ham United and England U21s, thinks the 52-year-old will only be England boss for a short period as he hopes to join Man Utd next.

“I personally think Amorim will last until the end of the season, and I personally think Thomas Tuchel will take over – we’ll see what happens and whether that’s the case or not,” Minto said on talkSPORT.

“From what I’m hearing, Tuchel is not really particularly enjoying the England job. We’ll have to wait and see how the World Cup goes… If he wins it.

“Of course he sounds excited about it in interviews, he knows how to play the game.

“Bringing it back to Man United and what Sir Jim (Ratcliffe) said, I think it was one of those where he didn’t back the manager 100 per cent initially, which told me a lot, and then he said about the three years.

“But if Manchester United carry on like this, he can’t get three years.”

Tuchel critical of Man Utd

However, despite Minto’s comments, The Sun reports that Tuchel will not come into United’s consideration if they dismiss Amorim mid-season – although that’s more to do with the German’s stance on a switch more than anything else.

Tuchel was coveted by United when they contemplated sacking Erik ten Hag and he met with co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe.

However, sources from The Sun report Tuchel was distinctly unimpressed by United’s process before the FA swooped in to appoint the German as Gareth Southgate’s replacement a year ago.

To that end, he has no real interest in heading back to club management with United.

Tuchel’s contract as England coach runs until the end of the 2026 World Cup and he is fully expected to see it through.

As for Amorim, United have won 19 games out of 50 under the Portuguese and taken 37 points from 34 matches in the Premier League during that time.

They have lost three and won three in the league this season and they resume their campaign against Liverpool at Anfield next Sunday, a ground where they are winless in their past ten games and last won there in January 2016.

