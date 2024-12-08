Dan Ashworth driven to Man Utd exit by Ruben Amorim, as succession plan emerges

Dan Ashworth was not on board with Ruben Amorim's appointment

The appointment of Ruben Amorim as Manchester United manager was the ‘tipping point’ for Dan Ashworth, while a trusted reporter has shed light on the club’s succession plan.

Man Utd officially confirmed on Sunday morning that Ashworth is leaving his sporting director’s role at Old Trafford. The decision is understood to be mutual, though it was the club that ‘instigated the separation,’ according to trusted reporter David Ornstein.

United’s pursuit of Ashworth lasted longer than his stint and Ornstein subtly hinted the appointment of Amorim may have played a role in convincing Ashworth his future must lay elsewhere.

And according to talkSPORT, Amorim is indeed a major factor behind Ashworth’s exit.

Taking to X, talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook wrote: “Understand Ashworth felt sidelined from the big decisions, almost from day one with [CEO, Omar] Berrada and [Sir Dave] Brailsford calling the shots.

“Tipping point was Amorim appointment. He (Ashworth) favoured a British coach i.e. [Gareth] Southgate. Also been told there was a clash of personalities [between Ashworth and Berrada].”

Fabrizio Romano provided his take on the situation, claiming co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe was “not happy at all” with the club’s summer strategy spearheaded by Ashworth.

Quotes from Ratcliffe on Saturday would appear to suggest his unhappiness stems from Ashworth’s handling of the summer transfer window.

Ratcliffe told the United We Stand fanzine on Saturday: “Manchester United must have the best recruitment in the world.

“You can’t just flick a light switch and sort out recruitment. It’s all about people and we need to find the right ones.”

Man Utd succession plan for Dan Ashworth role

Man Utd fans will no doubt be left wondering what Ashworth’s exit means for the January transfer window.

Indeed, we are just over three weeks away from Amorim’s first window and United no longer have a sporting director in situ.

Taking to X to provide an update on United’s plans, journalist Ben Jacobs suggested United WON’T hire an immediate replacement for Ashworth.

Instead, Jacobs hinted United will cover Ashworth’s exit by giving more responsibility to those in supporting roles in the recruitment process.

“Manchester United confident in their plans for 2025,” wrote Jacobs. “Jason Wilcox (technical director) and likely Chris Vivell (interim director of recruitment) may take enhanced roles.

“Brailsford (INEOS director of sport) and Jean-Claude Blanc (CEO of INEOS sport) are involved in recruitment.

“And Omar Berrada remains a key voice in football and business decisions. He drove Ruben Amorim’s appointment.”

Latest Man Utd news – Lisandro Martinez “bullied” / Antony exit

In other news, Sky Sports pundit Jamie Redknapp claimed Lisandro Martinez was “bullied” in the Nottingham Forest defeat.

“Martinez gets bullied, let’s be honest. Milenkovic will be thinking it’s his lucky day. ‘I’m too big, too powerful, too strong for you,’” Redknapp said on Sky Sports.

Former Man Utd defender Phil Jones also questioned the positioning from the Argentine during his failed attempts to stop Milenkovic from powering his header home.

“United will be really disappointed they didn’t make the header. He’s [Martinez] almost too fixated on stopping him from scoring (rather than winning the header himself). His body shape is probably wrong, he should be a bit more side on,” said Jones.

Elsewhere, Sky Germany claim Man Utd will consider ‘suitable offers’ for Antony in January.