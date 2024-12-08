Dan Ashworth: INEOS branded ’embarrassing’ as Man Utd fans left paying for latest blunder

A senior Sky Sports News reporter has labelled INEOS and Sir Jim Ratcliffe ’embarrassing,’ with the Dan Ashworth dismissal another decision that will hit the club’s fans in the pocket.

Man Utd announced they were mutually parting ways with sporting director Dan Ashworth on Sunday morning. The decision was termed ‘mutual,, though numerous reports including from the trusted David Ornstein claimed Ashworth leaving was ‘instigated’ by the club.

Responding to the development, senior Sky Sports News reporter, Melissa Reddy, claimed Ashworth’s exit less than six months after his arrival is ‘another embarrassing look for INEOS’ decision-making.’

What’s more, Reddy claimed the ‘sentiment is growing’ that it’s Man Utd’s fans and ‘ordinary people’ who are ‘paying for the mistakes’ of the club who Ratcliffe and INEOS have sole control of the decision-making at.

That comes on the back of mass redundancies since INEOS bought into the club as well as Man Utd raising the minimum ticket price to £66. The price hike on tickets sparked fan protests last weekend.

The total cost of sacking Erik ten Hag and his coaching staff – who many feel should have been dispensed with in the summer before he was handed a new contract – was revealed to be £10.4m by the club.

Adding in the £11m it took to hire Ruben Amorim and his coaching staff, the final tally stood at a whopping £21.4m.

While it’s not yet been disclosed how big Ashworth’s pay-off will be, it stands to be substantial given he was only five-plus months into his deal.

Reddy wrote: ‘Significant questions will be raised over INEOS’ leading of football operations at Manchester United following Dan Ashworth’s departure from the club after just five months as sporting director.

‘The latest shock at Old Trafford, following on from the decision to keep Erik ten Hag, heavily back him in the summer window and then sack him 13 games into the season, will be another expensive exercise.

‘United paid £2m to £3m in compensation to Newcastle to secure Ashworth, whom they waited for longer than he was actually in post, and his exit will come at additional cost.

‘Amid mass redundancies and the hiking of ticket prices, the sentiment is growing that ordinary people are paying for the mistakes of the hierarchy – first the Glazers, and now under Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s navigation.

‘Ashworth’s appointment was held up as the ‘best in class’ approach that would underpin United’s new structure.

‘While sources insist there was no major falling out but rather an agreement that the set-up was not working well, it is another embarrassing look for INEOS’ decision-making.

‘They will counter that with Ten Hag and Ashworth they have been willing to back someone but have shown a decisive edge when it is apparent change is necessary.’

Real reasons Dan Ashworth left emerge

Ornstein hinted one factor behind Ashworth leaving was the executive not being on board with Ruben Amorim being selected as Ten Hag’s replacement.

A subsequent update from talkSPORT outright made that claim, with Alex Crook stating: “Understand Ashworth felt sidelined from the big decisions, almost from day one with [CEO, Omar] Berrada and [Sir Dave] Brailsford calling the shots.

“Tipping point was Amorim appointment. He (Ashworth) favoured a British coach i.e. [Gareth] Southgate. Also been told there was a clash of personalities [between Ashworth and Berrada].”

Fabrizio Romano also weighed in on the situation, claiming Ratcliffe was “not happy at all” with Ashworth’s handling of the summer.

While not explicitly stated, the inference is Ratcliffe has taken a dim view of Ashworth’s management of the previous transfer window.

That is a viewpoint that appears to be backed up by Ratcliffe’s comments when speaking to the United We Stand fanzine on Saturday.

“Manchester United must have the best recruitment in the world,” said Ratcliffe.

“You can’t just flick a light switch and sort out recruitment. It’s all about people and we need to find the right ones.”

Latest Man Utd news – Ashworth succession plan / Neville slams Amorim

Reporter Ben Jacobs has offered insight into Man Utd’s succession plan for Ashworth.

Per the journalist, Man Utd may avoid hiring an immediate replacement despite the fact the January transfer window is less than a month away. Instead, United could give greater responsibility to those in the supporting roles in the recruitment process.

“Manchester United confident in their plans for 2025,” wrote Jacobs. “Jason Wilcox (technical director) and likely Chris Vivell (interim director of recruitment) may take enhanced roles.

“Brailsford (INEOS director of sport) and Jean-Claude Blanc (CEO of INEOS sport) are involved in recruitment.

“And Omar Berrada remains a key voice in football and business decisions. He drove Ruben Amorim’s appointment.”

Elsewhere, Gary Neville and former United goalkeeper Tim Howard have been left baffled at Amorim’s substitutions.

Amorim has chopped and changed his defence on or before the 65th minute in each of his five matches in charge.

Both Neville and Howard believe the tactic – which Ten Hag frequently used during his latter days at Old Trafford – is a mistake.