Incoming new Manchester United sporting director Dan Ashworth has reportedly been given the green light to press ahead with the double capture of Jeremie Frimpong and Gleison Bremer this summer – but their arrivals will reportedly spell the end for three players who cost a combined £91m.

The Red Devils are gearing up for what they hope will be an exciting new era and one which can see the club return to challenging for the game’s very top prizes. For too many years now, Manchester United supporters have had to take something of a back seat as the likes of Liverpool and Manchester City battle it out for the game’s major trophies.

However, in his very first speech after seeing his £1.4bn purchase of 27.7% of the Glazers’ shares at Old Trafford go through, Sir Jim Ratcliffe made clear his desire to knock United’s two arch-rivals off their perch.

Of course, saying it and doing it are two very different things entirely, though, having gained full sporting control at Old Trafford, the British billionaire has wasted little time in assembling a crack team of football specialists aiming to restore United to greatness as quickly as possible.

And while the appointments of Omar Berrada as CEO and Jean-Claude Blanc as director give United hope, it is the immiment arrival of Ashworth as the club’s first-ever sporting director that really get pulses racing.

The departing Newcastle man is known as one of the best in the business, having played a leading role in helping transform the Magpies’ fortunes and elevate them back into the Champions League.

Man Utd interest in Jeremie Frimpong confirmed by journalist

Now they are hoping the Ashworth effect can be equally as effective at United and help bring around a radical improvement.

Per reports, Ashworth and Ratcliffe have their eyes on at least four marquee signings at Old Trafford this summer with a new centre-half, midfielder and striker being sought. They are also reportedly keen on another right-sided winger, while links to a new full-back are also commonplace.

Indeed, one name that has regular cropped up in conversation at Old Trafford is Frimpong, who has emerged as one of the best right-backs in world football during his stint in Germany with Bayer Leverkusen.

On track to become a title winner in the Bundesliga this season, Frimpong has an incredible 11 goals and seven assists this season. Understably, that form has seen him mentioned as a top target for a number of big-spending clubs.

The former Celtic man, however, has a modest €40m (£34.3m) exit clause in his deal, which certainly gives his suitors hope that a deal can be done to prise him away from the BayArena.

Now, according to trusted journalist, Ben Jacobs, United are firmly pressing ahead with efforts to bring the Netherlands international to Old Trafford.

Writing in his column for Givemesport, he stated: “Keep an eye on a right full-back coming to Old Trafford as well.

“There is a good chance Jeremie Frimpong leaves Bayer Leverkusen this summer, and he is open to playing in the Premier League. Manchester United made contact with Frimpong’s camp before the World Cup, but obviously now it’s Ratcliffe and his team calling the shots.”

Ashworth pushing for Gleison Bremer as Man Utd pair to be sold

In addition to Frimpong, United’s interest in signing a new centre-half is well documented. And in recent days that hunt appears to have been focused on two targets: Gleison Bremer and Jarrad Branthwaite.

Neither player would come cheap, but would bring down the average age of United’s central defensive options and likely upgrade those currently at the disposal of Erik ten Hag.

Per Jeff Stelling, United are very much on course to land Branthwaite and the former Sky Sports anchor is adamant a deal to bring him to the club from Everton can be agreed.

However, reports in Italy are convinced that Juventus star Bremer is actually their top target and reports are gathering that talks have already opened over a potential swap deal with the Serie A giants, involving a divisive Manchester United star.

Providing an update on those claims, Calciomercato claims United have now made it clear to the Bianconeri they are willing to meet the Brazilian’s exit clause, which is pitched at between €50m and €57m (£43m to £49m) – making him some degree cheaper than the Everton man.

With Juve powerless to prevent a deal going through, it is now claimed there is optimism on United’s part that a deal can be done.

And amid claims that both Frimpong and Bremer will arrive, it’s reported that Ashworth will show the door to three players this summer with £91m worth of signings to depart.

Wan-Bissaka and Varane to leave Man Utd

First up will be Aaron Wan-Bissaka, who while has earned the trust of Ten Hag, is not as adept going forward as top clubs want from modern full-backs. He cost £50m from Crystal Palace in summer 2019, but will be allowed to depart for a fee of around £25m to £30m, per reports.

Joining him in leaving will be £41m defender Raphael Varane, who has been in and out the side under Ten Hag this season and has been linked with moves back to Real Madrid, German giants Bayern Munich and clubs in the Saudi Pro League.

And finally, it’s reported that the Red Devils have also decided to let Jonny Evans move on at the end of his deal. A free-transfer signing last summer, the veteran Northern Irishman has made 24 appearances this season, but reports claim the decision has been made not to extend his stay and he will be allowed to move on at the end of his deal to free up space and wages.

