Man Utd make ‘offer’ to midfielder Nottingham Forest dumped for €25m

Botafogo midfielder Danilo, who has been linked with Manchester United

Manchester United have made an offer to former Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo to bring him to Old Trafford, according to the Brazilian media, as the Red Devils’ co-owners, INEOS, inch closer to getting a deal done with Atalanta for Ederson.

With Man Utd manager Michael Carrick guiding the club to Champions League qualification for next season, INEOS are now ramping up the pursuit of their summer transfer targets.

Casemiro is leaving Man Utd this summer, and it is of paramount importance that the Premier League giants bring in a suitable replacement for the Brazil international defensive midfielder.

Elliot Anderson is Man Utd’s top target, but the Red Devils have not placed all their eggs in one basket, with Adam Wharton and Carlos Baleba also on their radar.

On May 18, ESPN Brazil reported that Man Utd want to sign former Nottingham Forest midfielder Danilo from Botafogo in the summer transfer window.

The report claimed that Danilo has ‘become the main target of the European giants to replace Casemiro’.

Danilo initially did well for Forest following his move from Palmeiras in January 2023, helping the Tricky Trees avoid relegation from the Premier League at the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

However, the Brazilian did not meet expectations in the 2023/24 campaign.

In the 2024/25 campaign, Danilo was adversely affected by a serious ankle injury, with Elliot Anderson eventually taking his place in midfield.

In the summer of 2025, Forest decided to sever ties with Danilo for good and sold him to Brazilian giants Botafogo for €25million (£21.7m, $29m), as reported by The Athletic.

Danilo has done well back in Brazil, with Man Utd so impressed that they are now actively trying to sign him this summer.

It has now been reported by UOL that Man Utd are among the clubs that have made an offer to Danilo to sign him this summer.

However, according to the Brazilian news outlet, Botafogo will not sell Danilo right now and will wait until after the 2026 World Cup finals in case his value increases.

The former Forest midfielder is part of Carlo Ancelotti’s Brazil squad for the 2026 World Cup finals this summer.

UOL has reported: ‘Botafogo are awaiting offers for Danilo this summer.

‘Besides the Brazilian duo Palmeiras and Flamengo, the midfielder has received inquiries from four major European teams.

‘UOL has learned that the club has received offers from Manchester United, Milan, Atalanta, and Zenit.

‘Internally, the assessment is that the call-up to the World Cup, in particular, increases the player’s value.’

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Man Utd close to signing Ederson Silva

While it remains to be seen if Man Utd get a deal done for Danilo, INEOS should have no problem in signing Ederson Silva from Atalanta in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, that Man Utd are ‘advancing’ in their pursuit of Ederson.

We understand that the Brazilian has already agreed on personal terms with Man Utd.

Transfer guru Fabrizio Romano has also reported that Ederson wants to join only Man Utd, despite another club trying to change his mind in recent days.

Romano said about Ederson on his YouTube channel on Wednesday: “Yeah, they are getting really, really closer now. And the first signing could be Ederson from Atalanta.

“A story we have been mentioning here on the channel for some time now, for a few weeks because Man Utd basically what they did has been to fly to Italy with the delegation to start conversations on several topics.

“Don’t forget, for example, the agents of Tonali are in Italy, and there are more things they can discuss, for example, exits for the summer transfer window.

“So, Man Utd had several meetings. We know they are always very active on the Italian market. Remember Hojlund, remember Zirkzee, remember Dorgu, and many other players. Now, in this case, for Ederson.

“So, the agreement Manchester United Ederson is done. The player said yes to Man Utd. The contract is ready. It is a five-year deal. Ederson wants to go to Utd.

“As I said last week, another club, which is not Atletico Madrid, called over the recent days, but Ederson said, ‘Wait, until there is Man Utd, I am going nowhere. I wait for Utd’.

“Now, Utd are close to completing the agreement with Atalanta for €45million. Payment terms are being discussed, instalments, and all the rest, but Ederson is very, very, very close to becoming a new Manchester United player.

“What’s needed is Man Utd final approval. Man Utd have been working on this deal for weeks, but it’s now Man Utd among several targets they have in midfield who have to say, okay, let’s proceed, let’s close the deal.

“They have advanced for sure verbally. Now it’s Utd to put the final touch and close this deal for Ederson. But for sure, he’s very close.”

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