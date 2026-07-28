Rio Ferdinand tells star to ‘ignore’ Chelsea and ‘come’ to Man Utd

Rio Ferdinand has urged Danny Welbeck to reject Chelsea and Xabi Alonso and move to Manchester United to play for Michael Carrick, as two reliable journalists reveal whether the Brighton and Hove Albion striker wants to move to Stamford Bridge.

On July 27, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, reported that Chelsea are in talks to sign Welbeck in the summer transfer window.

Sources have told us that Chelsea manager Alonso himself is keen on bringing the former Man Utd and Arsenal striker to Stamford Bridge.

While Joao Pedro will be the first-choice forward at Chelsea next season, Alonso wants an experienced back-up.

Bailey has reported that the former Real Madrid manager values Welbeck’s ‘experience, professionalism and ability to influence games both on and off the pitch’.

The Athletic has also reported that Chelsea are keen on a 2026 summer deal for Welbeck, who is under contract at Brighton until the summer of 2027.

Former Man Utd defender Rio Ferdinand has reacted to Chelsea’s desire to sign Welbeck and has urged the 35-year-old English striker to return to Man Utd.

Welbeck came through the Man Utd youth academy and made 142 appearances for the first team, before being sold to Arsenal in 2014.

Ferdinand wrote on X at 3:39pm on July 27: “Welbs…. Ignore + come back home!

“Champions League football next season in Manchester”

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Danny Welbeck wants Chelsea move

Ferdinand’s plea is likely to fall on deaf ears, with transfer guru Fabrizio Romano and journalist Ben Jacobs both reporting that Welbeck is keen on a move to Chelsea.

Moreover, there are no concrete reports that Man Utd want to sign Welbeck and add him to manager Carrick’s squad this summer.

Romano said on his YouTube channel: “According to my information, Xabi Alonso is discussing internally with Chelsea owners and directors about this possibility to include an experience striker as a back-up option, and Danny Welbeck is seen as the ideal candidate for this opportunity.

“So, Chelsea keen on Danny Welbeck.

“It’s a serious possibility.

“The understanding is that the player is keen on the move.

“So, Danny Welbeck is aware of Xabi Alonso mentioning his name as a possibility, and Danny Welbeck would like to go to Chelsea.

“So, it’s a serious, serious chance, a serious possibility to see Danny Welbeck as a new Chelsea striker in this summer transfer window.”

Jacobs posted about the 35-year-old Welbeck on X at 1:59pm on July 27: “Chelsea are in talks for Brighton striker Danny Welbeck, as @kierangill_DM called.

“Viewed as a strong fit and character.

“Brighton aware of Chelsea’s interest, and that Welbeck is keen on the move.

“Into the last year of his current contract.

“Chelsea also working on striker exits.”

Jacobs added at 2:37pm: “Chelsea are optimistic on closing a deal to sign Danny Welbeck.

“Talks already progressing and Welbeck keen on the move.”

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