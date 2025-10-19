David Beckham asked to be the face of Man Utd takeover

Legendary Manchester United midfielder David Beckham has reportedly been approached to be the face of a new takeover bid involving an undisclosed consortium from the United Arab Emirates at Old Trafford.

It’s stated that the consortium wants former England skipper Beckham as an ambassador for their bid, capitalising on his global fame and existing ownership stakes at Inter Miami and Salford City.

Indeed, the unnamed group plans to offer the 50-year-old, who boasts a net worth of £300million, an opportunity to invest in Man Utd.

As per the report in the Daily Express, Beckham is the consortium’s top choice to lead the bid, while United legends Eric Cantona and Wayne Rooney have also been considered.

Beckham has previously criticised the Glazers’ contentious ownership, but they would only entertain offers exceeding £5billion for their stake. This figure is more than double the club’s current stock market value.

The Glazers assumed control at Old Trafford two decades ago in a £790m deal, with the club’s current value standing at approximately £2bn, as per The Mirror.

However, the Express adds that the American businessmen would ‘require a substantial premium to account for any potential future increase in United’s value if the club proceeds with plans to construct a new state-of-the-art stadium’.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s Ineos Group took over United’s football operations after acquiring a 27.7 per cent stake back in February 2024, which has since then grown to nearly 29 per cent.

Despite Ratcliffe’s minority takeover, recent murmurs suggest that the United co-owner may be forced to sell his share due to a clause in an agreement with the Glazers, should they choose to relinquish their controlling shares.

