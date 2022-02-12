David de Gea has claimed that Manchester United could be under a curse following their dismal season so far and their struggles for silverware.

The Red Devils came into the season with big hopes. Not only was Jadon Sancho a marquee summer signing worth £73million, they also brought back Cristiano Ronaldo in attack.

Meanwhile, in defence, Raphael Varane – a four-time Champions League winner at Real Madrid – joined in defence.

Despite a few impressive results at the start of the season, though, United have largely failed to find their best form. They exited the Carabao Cup at the first hurdle in September. Furthermore, they lost to Middlesbrough in the third round of the FA Cup.

They are also looking unlikely to go all the way in the Champions League and a fourth-placed Premier League finish looks the most realistic target.

United are therefore facing a fifth season in succession without a trophy since their 2017 Europa League triumph.

Spain international goalkeeper De Gea told El Pais: “I think someone has put a curse on us or something.

“The truth is I don’t know what’s going on, I really don’t.

“People always ask me and we talk about it as team-mates and we just say, ‘we don’t know what’s happening’.”

However, there is seemingly more affecting United than just poor performances. Reports have described dressing room discontent and cliques among players since interim manager Ralf Rangnick took over from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer in November.

What’s more, as many as 11 players reportedly sought exits in January or the summer.

On Friday, meanwhile, a further report claimed that United’s players feel bemused and frustrated at Rangnick and assistant coach Chris Armas’ training methods.

De Gea stands tall at Man Utd

Despite the troubles at Man Utd this season, De Gea has proved himself as one of the club’s best players.

He has struggled for form in recent seasons, especially in the 2019/20 season.

However, the 31-year-old has got back to his best form, making 86 saves in the Premier League this season – the best tally.

As such, he scooped the top-flight’s Player of the Month award for January.

In doing so, he became the first goalkeeper to win the prize since Fraser Forster in 2016.