Manchester United goalkeeper David de Gea has insisted that he has no problem playing out from the back and offered a hint over his future.

The Spain international has proved – and continues to be – a fantastic servant for the Red Devils. Following his move from Atletico Madrid in 2011, he has kept 163 clean sheets in 473 appearances.

De Gea suffered a dip in form after the 2018 World Cup which saw him face criticism. This season, though, he has been back to his best with 96 Premier League saves.

That record is the most of any top-flight goalkeeper this term. While it is bad reading for Man Utd‘s overall play, De Gea can hold himself in high regard.

Still, one area in which he has faced criticism is his ability to play with his feet. The likes of Alisson Becker and Ederson – some of De Gea’s top rivals – have made their names for impressive distribution.

The Spaniard in fact partly dropped out of his national team for his struggles with the ball at his feet. However, he has now insisted that he feels as comfortable playing the ball as he does making saves.

“What a goalkeeper has to do is to stop goals going in; that’s the most important thing,” De Gea told UEFA.

“And then, if you have the talent or the quality to be able to play with your feet and have good vision, that’s phenomenal.

Could Marcelo Bielsa be the next Manchester United manager Could Marcelo Bielsa be the next Manchester United manager as his Leeds United contract expires this summer

“I feel very comfortable playing with my feet, playing out from the back, following the lead of my team, but it depends on the coach and the style of play.”

De Gea added that he has experience of playing with his feet with Spain which he tries to replicate at Old Trafford.

“[With Spain we] play with a very high defensive line,” the goalkeeper said.

“I’ve played this way since I was in the youth teams. [At United] we try to play with a high line, but some players are very fast and very talented, and if the pressing is not good enough, you can have problems at the back.

“But for the goalkeeper, you need to be off your line, looking out for any potential pass in behind to be able to help your defence.”

De Gea makes Man Utd contract hint

The stopper was speaking ahead of a reunion with his former club Atletico on Wednesday.

The two sides face off at the Wanda Metropolitano in the first leg of their Champions League last 16 tie following United’s 4-2 win over Leeds United on Sunday.

De Gea’s roots are in the Spanish capital. However, he has insisted that he feels fully accustomed to life in Manchester.

“I like the fact I was born in Madrid, but at the end of the day, it’s just a city,” he said. “Now I feel as if I’m from Manchester; I just feel like anyone else from Manchester.

“Where you are loved and welcomed is your home. I’ve been here for many years and, obviously, anything can happen in life, in the world of football, but honestly, I don’t see myself away from Manchester United.”

Mohamed Salah reaches 150 goals for Liverpool: A look at his milestone goals along the way

De Gea, 31, sees his current contract expire in the summer of 2023, but the club have the option to trigger a one-year extension.

His current form would warrant another new contract, but it remains unclear if he will renew. Indeed, Dean Henderson has been waiting patiently for game time recently.

The England hopeful reportedly wanted to leave in January. A new contract for De Gea would therefore do him no favours.