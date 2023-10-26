David De Gea poised for shock Man Utd return as awkward Andre Onana U-turn leaves Ten Hag red-faced

Manchester United are to offer their former goalkeeper a short-term deal to return to Old Trafford after a surprise decision by new No 1 Andre Onana caught manager Erik ten Hag off guard, according to a report.

The long-serving Spanish keeper severed ties with the Red Devils over the summer after 12 years of distinguished service. Not through his choice, De Gea would surely have extended his stay at Manchester United had he been given the chance, even on a reduced salary.

Indeed, De Gea was seemingly willing to negotiate lesser terms than his £350,000 a week deal that had made him the club’s top earner once Cristiano Ronaldo departed the club at the back end of last year.

However, despite extensive talks over a deal on lesser terms, an agreement could not be reached and De Gea has since left the club, becoming a free agent.

The manner of his exit though has left some with a bitter taste with one of the club’s Treble winners feeling De Gea deserved far more respect that afforded by the Dutchman and branding his treatment ‘tasteless’.

Since then, De Gea has surprisingly not managed to fix himself up with a new club. Linked with the likes of Real Betis and Real Sociedad, as well as big-spending clubs in Saudi Arabia, De Gea remains a free agent some four months after his release.

De Gea’s replacement, Onana, has not exactly settled quickly into the role as United’s No 1. A series of high-profile blunders have seen serious questions raised over Ten Hag’s judgement to sign the keeper from Inter Milan in a costly deal.

READ MORE ~ The top 10 most expensive goalkeepers in world football: Onana in at No 3

Onana decision promps Man Utd to offer De Gea short-term deal

The Cameroonian, though, did somewhat earn some redemption on Tuesday night after a stunning last-gasp penalty save preserved a 1-0 win over FC Copenhagen in the Champions League.

His save, to keep out Jordan Larsson’s 97th-minute shot from 12 yards, was undoubtedly his best moment in a United shirt so far. To that end, the club will hope more is to come from the 27-year-old.

However, little after his arrival, the keeper has turned around and stunned the club by announcing his decision to come out of international retirement with Cameroon.

Onana had quit the international scene back in December 2022, after publicly disagreeing with the tactics of coach Rigobert Song.

However, those differences have now been settled with Onana announcing his intentions to return. The downside for United is that Onana will now miss a hefty chunk of the season to play in the African Cup of Nations which runs from January 13 to February 11. If Cameroon are successful, it will mean Onana misses eight games for the Red Devils.

And while United did sign Altay Bayindir as a No 2, The Sun claims Ten Hag is worried that a lack of experience between the sticks could cost United dear at a critical time of the season.

De Gea experience missed by Man Utd

As a result, they claim Ten Hag and United plan to offer De Gea a short-term, six-month deal, which could be worth £200,000 a week.

Astonishingly, if De Gea impresses, then there is an opportunity that United could move to extend his stay beyond that current plan.

If the situation transpires as described, it will mark a surprise U-turn by Ten Hag over the 32-year-old.

United skipper Bruno Fernandes had previously expressed his remorse that the Old Trafford faithful never got a proper chance to say goodbye to the Spaniard; now that could become a reality, though it will remarkably double up as a ‘welcome back’ as well.

De Gea made 545 appearances for United during his 12 seasons at the club, winning their club player of the year award on four of those occasions.

And despite Onana’s hefty European and big league experience, it is safe to say United have very much missed De Gea’s calming presence and shot-saving ability in goal and plenty associated with the club would surely very much welcome him back.

DON’T MISS ~ ‘Would love to join’ – Man Utd get Fabrizio Romano transfer green light with £40m target saying ‘yes’ to Ten Hag

