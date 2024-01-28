David de Gea: Pushed out Man Utd hero finally re-enters talks over next move amid quadruple transfer raid

Former Manchester United star David de Gea is finally looking to resolve his future, having reportedly begun talks with Al-Shabab over a move to Saudi Arabia.

De Gea left Man Utd on a free transfer last summer after Erik ten Hag told the club’s hierarchy he did not want them to extend the goalkeeper’s contract. Ten Hag had signalled his desire to bring in a keeper who was comfortable playing out from the back, something De Gea is not known for.

This saw Man Utd replace the Spaniard with Andre Onana. While former Inter Milan star Onana has impressed with his great passing ability and vision, he has also been guilty of some very poor mistakes. This has led to rumours that Man Utd could replace Onana this summer, with De Gea’s return to Old Trafford even being touted as one potential solution.

However, Man Utd have yet to actually enter talks to bring the shot-stopper back to the club. De Gea was tipped to reunite with another former Man Utd star, Cristiano Ronaldo, at Al Nassr, but that transfer never materialised.

After several months without any confirmed activity, De Gea could finally end his wait for first-team action in the near future.

As per the Daily Mail, the 33-year-old is discussing a possible move to Al-Shabab, which would see him come up against Ronaldo in the Saudi Pro League.

DON’T MISS: Casemiro reveals if he’s actually happy at Man Utd amid persistent Ratcliffe cull warnings

While Al-Shabab are not owned by the Saudi Public Investment Fund, like some of their rivals, they do still have some big plans in the transfer market.

Ivan Rakitic has agreed to join Al-Shabab from Sevilla. The midfielder has already undergone the first part of his medical and will travel to the Middle East to complete his move next week.

Players from Man Utd, Chelsea and Newcastle could all link up

Al-Shabab have also expressed an interest in capturing winger Miguel Almiron from Newcastle United. Although, when asked about Almiron’s future, Newcastle boss Eddie Howe has insisted he would like to keep the 29-year-old.

Almiron is not the only Premier League winger Al-Shabab are eyeing. The report adds that they are also monitoring Hakim Ziyech’s situation and could bid for the Chelsea outcast this summer if he becomes available.

After his summer move to Paris Saint-Germain fell through, Ziyech joined Galatasaray on a season-long loan in August. The Turkish giants have the option to sign Ziyech permanently this summer, but if they decide against that move Al-Shabab will swoop in.

READ MORE: Man Utd loan spell already a disaster, with star banished after one calamitous appearance