David Ornstein hints at stunning new Marcus Rashford outcome that’ll do Man Utd no favours

Marcus Rashford is a man in demand, though a shock new outcome is 'plausible'

Manchester United are braced for approaches for Marcus Rashford from THREE European giants as well as clubs in the Premier League, though David Ornstein has indicated a shock U-turn is entirely possible.

Man Utd are open to offers for Marcus Rashford this month. New manager Ruben Amorim has taken a dim view of the winger’s application and standards in training and his decision to part ways with the academy graduate has been backed by the board.

Rashford’s potential sale – as a homegrown player – would be extra lucrative for United. Indeed, the proceeds from those types of deals are logged as ‘pure profit’ on the books and greatly enhance a side’s spending power.

Another reason United are willing to cash in relates to Rashford’s positional inflexibility. Amorim wants his two No 10s behind the striker to be more technical-minded operators like Bruno Fernandes and Mason Mount.

There is no natural home for out-and-out wingers like Rashford in Amorim’s 3-4-3 system if they don’t have the defensive nous to play wing-back.

Serie A giant AC Milan are known to be weighing up an official approach for Rashford this month. But according to updates from Fabrizio Romano and David Ornstein, they’re not the only ones.

Both reporters stated Borussia Dortmund are in the mix, with the German giant ‘asking [Man Utd] for the conditions of the deal,’ according to Romano.

Ornstein also named Juventus as circling, while as yet unnamed Premier League sides are also ‘weighing up’ attempts to sign the player.

Ornstein clarified the interested European trio are intent on signing Rashford via the loan route if a deal is made. A six-month loan at Dortmund would mirror the agreement Man Utd struck regarding Jadon Sancho exactly one year ago.

Key to whether any incoming loan proposals are deemed satisfactory by Man Utd are two things.

Firstly, United will want the acquiring club to absorb a worthy chunk of Rashford’s £325,000-a-week wages. Secondly, an option/obligation to buy would be preferable in order to put the pieces in place for a permanent exit.

However, in what would unquestionably come as a major surprise, Ornstein suggested a wildly outcome is entirely possible.

The trusted reporter claimed that if no suitable offers are received then ‘it is plausible Rashford stays with United, despite their willingness to part ways and the forward saying he is “ready for a new challenge”.’

Such an outcome would do Man Utd and Amorim no favours given their minimal spending power in the winter window would not be enhanced.

Amorim is desperate to sign a left wing-back specifically, with The Telegraph reporting he’s instructed the club to move for PSG’s Nuno Mendes.

Rashford has also shown very little over the last 18 months to suggest he can make a positive impact on the pitch if he does stay and earns a recall into Amorim’s plans.

Marcus Rashford rejects two approaches

The Daily Mail recently claimed Rashford had been offered a mammoth £35m-per-year contract to move to the Saudi Pro League.

The forward is understood to have rejected the eye-watering proposal. Romano later clarified Rashford has no intention of moving to the middle east at this stage in his career – despite the vast riches on offer.

And in a fresh update on January 7, Romano also revealed Rashford has rejected another approach.

Taking to X, the transfer guru stated: “Galatasaray also approached Rashford this week but he’s prioritising other options in top five leagues now.”

The ‘top five leagues’ are widely recognised to be the Premier League, LaLiga, Serie A, Bundesliga and Ligue 1.

That brings the trio of interested Euro giants – Milan, Dortmund, Juventus – into play, while TEAMtalk can also confirm Antonio Conte’s Napoli are sniffing around a deal.

Transfer insider Rudy Galetti has also insisted to us that French giants PSG are in the mix despite reports to the contrary.

Though as Ornstein mentioned, it cannot be ruled out that the January window comes and goes without Rashford taking flight if satisfactory bids aren’t tabled.

Latest Man Utd news – Casemiro, Antony

In other news, Saudi side Al Nassr are making a ‘big drive’ to sign Casemiro this month.

Al Nassr have freed up a spot for a new overseas signing by selling Seko Fofana to Rennes. Brazilian Anderson Talisca is also the subject of talks regarding a sale to Fenerbahce in another clue a high profile foreign import is on the cards.

Per Ben Jacobs, Man Utd aren’t likely to receive a bid any higher than €30m/£25m for Casemiro. Though given the ageing midfielder is clearly on the decline and out of favour under Amorim, that may well be enough to seal a deal.

Elsewhere, Olympiacos have approached Man Utd over the signing of Antony on loan.

A deal was described as “very, very complicated” to make by Sky Germany. While not stated, the obvious explanation as to why is Antony’s £200,000-a-week wages.

Real Betis are another to have approached Man Utd for Antony’s loan signing. The LaLiga club will soon have funds for January moves after agreeing to sell Assane Diao to Como for €12m.

Marcus Rashford a spent force?