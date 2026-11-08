David Ornstein reveals Man Utd Michael Carrick sack plan if Aston Villa win at Old Trafford

David Ornstein has reported whether or not Manchester United are planning to sack Michael Carrick as the manager should the Red Devils lose to Aston Villa at Old Trafford on Sunday.

Man Utd are having a dire season, with the Red Devils currently in the Premier League bottom three.

Although Man Utd won against AS Roma in the Champions League in midweek, there are doubts about whether Carrick is the right manager to get things right for the team.

On November 7, TEAMtalk’s transfer insider, Graeme Bailey, revealed the stance of Man Utd director of football, Jason Wilcox, on sacking Carrick.

Sources have told us that Wilcox is firmly behind Carrick and wants the Man Utd manager to succeed.

The Athletic journalist Ornstein has also now backed our claim, but he has added that should Man Utd suffer a bad result to Villa, then things could change – although he does not seem to be overly certain of that.

Man Utd will take on Unai Emery’s Villa at Old Trafford in the Premier League on Sunday.

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Man Utd sack plan regarding Michael Carrick

Ornstein said on NBC Sports: “I think the truth here at Old Trafford is that they do want Michael Carrick to succeed.

“If they wanted to remove him and make a change, I think they would’ve already done it by now and found an interim solution.

“And with that result in midweek against Roma, there was a bit of improved spirit, and let’s see what happens against Villa today.

“Think the truth is, there isn’t a firm plan here at Old Trafford for what to do if they were to make a change.

“No doubt they would’ve had conversations with representatives in recent weeks, and they’ll have more time to do so over the international break.

“A disastrous result today and maybe you think there will be a change, but as things stand, they’re continuing with Michael Carrick.

“I don’t know of a clear alternative plan.”

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