Manchester United are being backed to launch an approach to sign Adrien Truffert as Luke Shaw’s successor at Old Trafford after journalist David Ornstein explained when a deal could be done, and with the Bournemouth star branded the “best in the country”.

The Red Devils focused their summer energies into rebuilding their midfield, with Andrey Santos, Youri Tielemans and Carlos Baleba all moving to Old Trafford for a combined £155m (€181m, $210m).

In an ideal world, United would also have liked to add another midfield option to Michael Carrick’s ranks, but efforts to prise Lewis Hall away from Newcastle and late deadline-day interest in signing Man City’s Rayan Ait-Nouri were both batted away.

While fans will be concerned about how United challenge for four competitions with just Shaw at their disposal, Carrick plans to cover for any absences by using the versatile Baleba, Patrick Dorgu, Diogo Dalot or Noussair Mazraoui as cover.

However, a move for a new left-back will be very much the top priority in both 2027 transfer windows, and while Newcastle star Hall remains the dream target, the Magpies have taken a decisive step towards blocking his exit by reaching an agreement on a mega-money contract extension.

That will force United to consider moves for alternatives – and now Ornstein has revealed that Bournemouth’s once-capped France international Truffert is emerging as the leading candidate.

Furthermore, the journalist admits that while the Cherries were desperate to keep their best players – Eli Junior Kroupi, Rayan, Alex Scott and Truffert – at the club this summer to ensure as smooth a transition as possible for new boss Marco Rose, the south coast club could be open to player sales next year.

Speaking on The Athletic podcast, Ornstein said: “Not many clubs recruited in that left-back position, which means there’s going to be a need on the horizon.

“Truffert has a really good age profile (he’s 25 in November). He’s the sort of player that you could see moving.

“Manchester United were one team that we talked about with left-backs over the window, and there will be more. It is going to be an interesting one.

“I’m hearing a value of around £60m (€70m, $81m) and that there’s potentially a deal to be done next summer. I could see him being capable of playing for one of the biggest clubs.”

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Man Utd encouraged to sign Adrien Truffert

Bournemouth paid Rennes just £14.4m (€17m, $20m) to sign Truffert in June 2025; the player was brought in as a replacement for Milos Kerkez, who had departed for Liverpool in a £40m (€47m, $55m) deal at the same time.

Signing a five-year deal at the Vitality, it’s just another example of the smart business conducted by the Cherries and the clever succession plans they put in place to help sustain the club as a Premier League force.

United, though, will need to be mindful that Bournemouth will drive a hard bargain, particularly as they will owe Rennes a 10% sell-on clause as part of the deal that brought the Belgian-born player to the Premier League.

Nonetheless, that possible move to Old Trafford has already drawn applause from talkSPORT pundit Jason Cundy, who, speaking after Newcastle’s 2-2 draw with Bournemouth, reacted to a fan lauding Truffert by saying: “You’re absolutely right – what a baller he is. I think he could be the best left-back in the country right now.”

Cundy’s co-host, Jamie O’Hara, argued that Hall and Manchester City’s Nico O’Reilly would rival Truffert for that label.

Cundy replied: “By the way, [he] struggled a bit today, Lewis Hall, and I’m a big fan.

“Listen, Truffert will get a big move, and do you know who should go for him? Man Utd.

“I’ve seen him last season. This is not just me picking up for this season. He is a damn good left-back.

“I’ve seen enough of Truffert in the Premier League last season since [Milos] Kerkez has gone to Liverpool, I promise you.

“They [Man Utd] are after Lewis Hall, but I mean Bournemouth will drive a hard bargain, but Man United need a left-back!”

Should Truffert sign, the jury will be out on whether he will line up alongside Lisandro Martinez after the Argentine star, faced with a potential sale next summer, was told how he can earn a new deal on two conditions.

On September 2, it was reported that Martinez is among four players who could be offloaded if they flop this term.