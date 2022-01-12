Manchester United have been offered Napoli goalkeeper David Ospina, according to a report, as the future of Dean Henderson remains up in the air.

Henderson, 24, has officially asked to leave Old Trafford. That request though was not met with the response the England man would have wanted. After featuring just twice in all competitions so far this season the ambitious shot-stopper is looking for more game time.

Things looked brighter for Henderson last season after Henderson and David de Gea shared the goalkeeping duties. But after Henderson was struck down by Covid-19 at the start of the season De Gea excelled and concreted himself as United’s No.1.

That was enough for Henderson, who was not part of the United squad that edged out Aston Villa, to demand a transfer.

“A couple of weeks ago he asked me [if he could leave] but I told him I’d rather have him stay until the end of the season,” Rangnick told talkSPORT.

“We are very happy with our goalkeepers but if it’s up to me I wouldn’t want him to leave,” he added before reiterating the importance of having “more than one top shot-stopper at the club”.

Henderson interest

There will be no shortage of takers for Henderson, following a two-year loan at Sheffield United, which was a major success.

Whether or not Rangnick will sanction a move if Henderson pushes his claims remains unclear. But should they decide to let Henderson depart then they will need a new back-up option. And former Arsenal keeper Ospina is the man for the job, according to his agent.

Area Napoli, via Sport Witness, have gone further and reported that Ospina’s agent “offered” the 33-year-old to Manchester United. What’s more there has “been some bite” from United, who would potentially look at a veteran keeper to fill the void left by Henderson.

Ospina’s contract in Naples expires in the summer and extension talks have not gone well.

The report claims the two parties are “increasingly distant”. Ospina’s representative is now “probing various leads” in a bid to iron out his future.

Real Madrid snub David Ospina offer

The Colombian’s agent is desperately hunting for suitors, having left Arsenal on an initial loan deal to Napoli in 2018.

Brazil side Flamengo and Al-Nassr in Saudi Arabia are also reportedly in contact. While, a bold move to get Ospina to Real Madrid has also been documented.

That option was dismissed by Bernabeu chiefs, though United’s answer is unclear. They may well be keeping their options open.

Tottenham and Newcastle, to name a few clubs, are keen on Henderson.

According to talkSPORT journalist Alex Crook, Newcastle would be interested in Henderson if he was allowed to leave. While, the Manchester Evening News say Spurs are monitoring Henderson’s situation with a view to a summer transfer.

