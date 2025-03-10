Manchester United are interested in Wigan Athletic star Sam Tickle as they hunt a new goalkeeper who can provide Andre Onana with better competition, as per a report.

Man Utd spent £47million to sign Onana in July 2023, reuniting him with his former Ajax boss Erik ten Hag. While Onana is far better with the ball at his feet than his predecessor, David de Gea, the Cameroonian has been guilty of several poor errors in a United shirt.

Ten Hag has since been replaced by Ruben Amorim and this has cast Onana’s future at Old Trafford into doubt.

Amorim could demand the signing of a new keeper this summer as part of his big squad revamp.

According to the Daily Mail, United have been hugely impressed by Tickle’s performances at Wigan and are considering launching a bid for him.

The England U21 starlet is understood to be a long-term target for United, who have tracked his development in recent years.

The Red Devils are looking into a possible deal for Tickle as they are wary that he is also being monitored by Arsenal and Everton.

Tickle is sensationally described as the ‘best ever’ talent that Wigan have produced. Despite being just 22 years of age, the shot-stopper is already Wigan’s No 1 and has made 94 senior appearances for the club so far.

Tickle is also thought to be ‘Premier League standard’, having proven he is too good for League One.

Wigan will likely have to sell their academy graduate this summer as he is ready to take a big next step in his career.

READ NEXT 🔴⚫⚪ Neville urges Amorim to ‘rip up’ awful Man Utd squad as alarming problem emerges

Man Utd are big fans of Tickle and Trafford

TEAMtalk revealed back in October that United and Arsenal are both keeping tabs on Tickle after he impressed their scouts.

We understand that United are also keen on Burnley’s James Trafford and Joan Garcia of Espanyol.

But the fact Tickle is operating in League One means he should be far cheaper to sign.

Tickle would be delighted to join Amorim’s side, too. He has confirmed he is a United fan, having grown up in Warrington.

The rising star’s arrival at United would push Altay Bayindir further down the pecking order.

Bayindir was the hero for United in their penalty shoot-out victory over Arsenal in the FA Cup in January, though Amorim does not seem to fancy him and he has only played six times this campaign.

Man Utd latest: Mainoo update; Eriksen on Hojlund

Meanwhile, sources have informed TEAMtalk that Chelsea will be at the front of the queue if Kobbie Mainoo opts to leave United this summer.

Contract talks between United and Mainoo have stalled as the club is unwilling to meet his demands over a significantly improved wage.

Rasmus Hojlund has also been linked with an exit amid his struggles in front of goal, though TEAMtalk understands the striker is going nowhere.

Christian Eriksen has now defended his fellow Dane by insisting he ‘will come good’.

QUIZ: Who joined United first?