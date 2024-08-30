Manchester United forward Antony will not be leaving Old Trafford on deadline day or indeed this summer at all after links to Spanish outfit Real Betis were crushed by Fabrizio Romano, while the LaLiga side have also run into trouble over a deal for one of his Red Devils teammates.

The Red Devils have attacked the transfer window with real purpose this summer, making four significant first-team signings and two youth team prospects, the second of which – in 18-year-old Sekou Kone – was confirmed on Friday evening. However, those six arrivals have also been offset by several big-name departures at Manchester United with a ruthless Sir Jim Ratcliffe cutting a swathe through the squad and ridding the club of a plethora of underperforming stars.

With confirmation that Anthony Martial and Raphael Varane were to be showed the door even before the last campaign ended, United have also moved on Donny van de Beek, Mason Greenwood, Aaron Wan-Bissaka, Facundo Pellistri and Hannibal Mejbri. On deadline day evening, United also bid an emotional farewell to Scott McTominay, who leaves in a €30m (£25m) deal to Napoli.

However, United are far from done yet and talks over the departure of Jadon Sancho to Chelsea have progressed to the point where an agreement has been reached with all parties, though TEAMtalk understands the Blues need to offload Raheem Sterling first – with a move to Arsenal progressing – before they can confirm the capture of Sancho.

With both Sterling and Sancho’s move still in a state of flux at the time of writing, we also revealed earlier on Friday how negotiations between United and Sterling had ground to a halt.

Man Utd transfers: Antony to stay at Old Trafford and fight for his place

Indeed, United were forced to back out of a deal after failing to strike on an agreement with the player and with the club deciding the move was not financially viable.

His prospective signing may have turned the heat further on Brazilian winger Antony, who has been limited to just one substitute appearance so far this season.

Having fallen behind both Amad Diallo and Alejandro Garnacho in the pecking order, the £86m signing from Ajax two summers ago has failed to deliver during his time at Old Trafford, struggling to replicate his form in the Eredivisie and only having contributed to 16 goals in his 83 games as while at United.

The Brazilian star has been the subject of some speculation this summer but it was not until Thursday of this week when some genuine interest in his services arrived amid claims that LaLiga side Real Betis were exploring a potential move to take the 16-times capped Brazilian away from Old Trafford on loan.

However, transfer guru Romano has quickly extinguished those rumours by insisting the move is simply not possible.

Taking to X, formerly Twitter, Romano stated that Antony moving on loan to Betis is ‘NOT happening’, suggesting United’s stance on the exit, particularly on loan, is a stern one.

Furthermore, Romano also states that ‘wants to stay at Manchester United’, with the winger already making clear over the summer that you only be reading about him in a positive manner over the 2024/25 campaign, and in relation to some off-field issues he encountered last season.

Betis also run into issues over Christian Eriksen interest

At the same time, Betis are also understood to have enquired with United over a deal for Christian Eriksen, with the midfielder due to fall out of contract at Old Trafford at the end of the current season.

Having made a decent impact in his first season at the club, Eriksen faded from the picture last season, with both Casemiro and Kobbie Mainoo ahead of him. The arrival of Manuel Ugarte from PSG on deadline day pushes him further down the pecking order.

As a result, Betis were exploring the possibility of bringing Eriksen to Spain on deadline day, but that deal too has now run into issues over the player’s personal terms. He is currently on a £150,000 a week deal at Old Trafford.

Indeed, his salary has demands have now been described as ‘insurmountable’ for Betis.

As a result, the 32-year-old Dane will likely see out the season at Old Trafford, though will be eligible to negotiate a pre-contract agreement overseas from January 1 and, having signed for United on a free, he will likely depart on free next summer, unless a lowly sale is negotiated for the popular 134-times capped star in the winter window.