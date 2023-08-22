Deal agreed, with Man Utd transfer to include clever clause after Ten Hag compromise

Manchester United have reached an agreement with a Dutch club over the permanent transfer of a winger, and a report has revealed a key clause will be included in the move.

The Red Devils have begun the season in stuttering fashion, picking up three points from a possible six thus far.

Andre Onana has hit the ground running, though fellow new boy Mason Mount has struggled to make an impression against both Wolves and Tottenham.

Rasmus Hojlund remains on the road to recovery after signing for United while injured. Elsewhere, ESPN reports Erik ten Hag still aims to make two further additions this window – a back-up goalkeeper and new holding midfielder.

In any case, today’s update regards an exit, with the Manchester Evening News claiming a deal has been struck with Groningen.

The Dutch club will compete in the second tier next season after finishing rock bottom of the Eredivisie last term. To aid their chances of promotion at the first time of asking, the MEN claim they’re about to sign Man Utd winger, Noam Emeran.

United fended off rival interest from the likes of PSG, Juventus and Barcelona when luring Emeran to Old Trafford from French club Amiens back in 2019.

Emeran – who primarily operates as a left winger – impressed during pre-season, even scoring against Leeds Utd.

However, with competition for places on the left side fierce to say the least, Man Utd have determined a permanent sale is the best course of action.

Several loan enquiries were lodged, but with the likes of Marcus Rashford, Alejandro Garnacho and Jadon Sancho on the books, United and Ten Hag believe it best for Emeran’s development if he leave for good.

A deal between Man Utd and Groningen is reportedly ‘agreed’. What’s more, the terms of the agreement will see Man Utd include a sell-on clause.

That will ensure United will be financially rewarded in the event Emeran proves to be a hit in the Netherlands. If Groningen sell Emeran for a huge profit down the line, United will receive a handy cash injection.

