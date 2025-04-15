Manchester United must generate as much cash as possible from player sales to have a game-changing summer, but reports suggest that they WON’T be selling Tyrell Malacia to PSV Eindhoven in a blow to their transfer plans.

The 25-year-old looked to be a top prospect when he first broke onto the scene at Old Trafford but injuries stunted his progress and found himself right down the pecking order.

Ruben Amorim sanctioned Malacia’s loan move to PSV in January, which gives the Dutch club the option to sign him permanently for €10m (£8.5m, $11.3m).

However, according to Eindhovens Dagblad, Malacia is set to return to Man Utd at the end of the season as PSV will not exercise their buying option.

PSV boss Peter Bosz has only handed three Eredivisie starts to the Red Devils’ loanee, instead opting to place his trust in Brazilian left-back Mauro Junior.

Malacia has failed to contribute a goal or assist in his 10 appearances for PSV and now, Man Utd will have to find an alternative suitor to sell him to this summer.

The decision from PSV gives Man Utd an extra headache as they scramble to balance their funds with player sales as they look to strengthen multiple areas of their squad.

Man Utd are will generate funds from the sale of Marcus Rashford, IF Aston Villa trigger their £40m option to buy the England forward.

Also earmarked for a sale is Casemiro, while Victor Lindelof, Tom Heaton and Christian Eriksen are all expected to leave as free agents when their contracts expire.

Alejandro Garnacho, meanwhile, continues to be linked with a potential exit. As a homegrown player, his sale would go down as pure profit on the account books, which is beneficial in terms of PSR (Profitability and Sustainability Rules). The same would go for Kobbie Mainoo, but Amorim is very reluctant to let the midfielder go.

Malacia isn’t in Amorim’s plans, as evidenced by the fact that Man Utd essentially replaced him by signing left-back Patrick Dorgu in the January transfer window.

With a return to Man Utd reportedly sealed, the Red Devils’ chiefs will no doubt be offering the Dutchman around to see if they can find a buyer.

PSV’s decision is no real shock, though, given the comments by legend of the Dutch club, Rene Van de Kerkhof, last month.

“A Malacia like that is really a bad buy. I don’t want to see him again,” he said on the Omroep Brabant podcast, as quoted by The People’s Person.

“He should just go back to Manchester United, get rid of him. You can also blame technical director Earnest Stewart for that, he should have taken a closer look at him.”

