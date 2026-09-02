Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that there is now a ‘done deal’ for Chido Obi to leave Manchester United on loan, with a medical ‘taking place today’.

The English transfer window is now closed, but some clubs in Europe still have time to complete deals.

This includes teams in the Netherlands. Their transfer window does not close until Wednesday night.

And Eredivisie outfit Willem II are now set to complete a deal with Man Utd for talented striker Obi, who is set to join the Dutch side on loan for the 2026/27 campaign.

Man Utd did not make a deadline day signing or sale, having missed out on several potential left-back targets.

They also did not push through an exit, having decided to keep Joshua Zirkzee amid interest from Everton.

United’s failure to sign a new left-back ruled out a loan exit for Harry Amass, but they have sanctioned Obi‘s exit despite not signing a new forward.

Fabrizio Romano reveals terms of Chido Obi loan

Romano reported on Wednesday afternoon that there is a ‘deal done’ for Obi to join Willem II on loan.

It is also noted that this deal does not include a ‘buy option’, which is hardly surprising considering the youngster is highly rated at Old Trafford.

Romano said on X: ‘Chido Obi from Manchester United to Willem II, here we go! Deal done for the striker to join Dutch side on season long loan.

‘#MUFC authorize medical taking place today.

‘No buy option clause included, loan move until the end of the season – after @VI_nl.’

This move should be good for Obi’s development, and former Man Utd defender Paul Parker recently encouraged the forward to head elsewhere to gain experience.

Parker told SpilXperten: “In reality, no one really knows how good Chido Obi is, because we haven’t truly seen him perform for the first team yet. I can note that he has very impressive numbers for the club’s youth teams, but youth football is simply not the same as senior football.

“That’s why he also needs to go out and gain some real experience. He needs to play senior football, so the club has to find an opportunity for him. A loan move would benefit him a lot, and I also expect him to be sent out on loan this summer.

“I’m not sure whether it should be to a Championship club or a League One club, but that’s not so important. The destination isn’t important, the key thing is to go out and test himself against other adults, because it’s a completely different game.”