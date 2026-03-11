DEAL DONE as Man Utd midfield target agrees terms after unexpected ‘breakthrough’ – multiple sources

Felix Nmecha has agreed a deal, though not the one Man Utd hoped for

A midfielder confirmed by multiple sources as being on Manchester United’s summer transfer shortlist has reached an agreement, though it’s not the one United were hoping for.

The Red Devils will splash the cash on midfield recruits at season’s end, of that there is no doubt. Casemiro is leaving via free agency and Manuel Ugarte has genuine chances to leave, with Serie A appearing his likeliest destination at present.

Regarding arrivals, it’s no secret Adam Wharton, Elliot Anderson and Carlos Baleba are United’s top targets.

However, there are growing fears Manchester City will snatch Anderson, while Crystal Palace and Brighton won’t make life easy for Man Utd if/when negotiating for Wharton and Baleba.

As such, Man Utd have identified a series of alternate targets, though the names on the list are no less impressive.

Among them are Sandro Tonali, Angelo Stiller and Felix Nmecha, though the latter on that list can now be crossed off.

According to a series of updates coming from Sky Germany, Borussia Dortmund have struck a somewhat unexpected agreement to extend Nmecha’s stay.

The 25-year-old Germany international had looked a prime candidate to depart in the summer amid a lack of progress over a new deal.

German outlet BILD even claimed Dortmund had quoted suitors a €70m asking price, such was their growing belief Nmecha was on the way out and the upcoming summer represented the prime chance to cash in.

However, Dortmund and their sporting director, Sebastian Kehl, recently made a giant push to convince Nmecha to stay and their efforts – much to Man Utd’s dismay – have succeeded.

Reporter, Florian Plettenberg, wrote on X: ‘BREAKING | Borussia Borussia set to extend Felix Nmecha’s contract. It’s decided.

‘Agreement reached after breakthrough talks with Sebastian Kehl. BVB New deal expected to run until 2030.’

His Sky Germany colleague, Patrick Berger, added: ‘BREAKING: Borussia Dortmund are set to extend Felix Nmecha’s contract.

‘Breakthrough in negotiations with BVB sporting director Sebastian Kehl and Nmecha’s new agents from The Talent Table.

‘New deal of Nmecha will run until 2030 and he will be among the club’s top earners.

‘Big move for Dortmund, who were aware of interest from several top Premier League clubs.’

The move represents a serious coup for Dortmund who’ll now retain one of their biggest stars. Of course, it’s not out of the question Nmecha moves on in the future, but he’ll not be going anywhere this summer at least.

Thankfully for those of a Man Utd persuasion, the club don’t lack for transfer targets in midfield, and with Nmecha locked down in Dortmund, their resolve to sign one or possibly two of their preferred options (Baleba, Wharton, Anderson) will now strengthen.

