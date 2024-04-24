‘Deal will be done’ – Man Utd to complete brutal Newcastle raid despite £13m valuation gap, as Ratcliffe takes no prisoners

Manchester United have been backed to complete a Newcastle raid no matter how long it takes, and a report has revealed the no-nonsense stance Sir Jim Ratcliffe has adopted amid a £13m valuation gap.

New co-owner Ratcliffe has already set about appointing who he believes are the ‘best in class’ to key positions at Old Trafford. Omar Berrada was successfully lured across Manchester when plucked from Man City. Jason Wilcox officially started work with Man Utd last Friday after the Red Devils agreed a compensation fee with Southampton.

The ultimate goal is to add Newcastle’s Dan Ashworth to that mix as Man Utd’s sporting director.

The 52-year-old worked wonders at West Brom, Brighton and the FA before continuing to impress at Newcastle upon joining in February of 2022.

Indeed, hugely successful moves for Nick Pope, Sven Botman and Alexander Isak were sanctioned in Ashworth’s first window at the helm.

Ashworth is known for being a specialist when it comes to player recruitment and that is an aspect of the game in which Man Utd have struggled massively in the post-Ferguson era.

Ashworth was placed on gardening leave by Newcastle back in February when news of his desire to join Man Utd surfaced.

Newcastle are playing hardball and per the Telegraph, have quoted Man Utd a compensation figure of £15m plus a further £5m in future add-ons.

As yet, Man Utd are reluctant in the extreme to pay such a lofty figure for a sporting director. The Telegraph state Man Utd are proposing just a £2m settlement fee and would only be willing to raise the stakes by a tiny amount to ensure Ashworth can start work ahead of the summer window.

MAN UTD WAGES: Top 11 earners at Old Trafford revealed as Ratcliffe prepares to shred colossal wage bill

Ratcliffe won’t kowtow to Newcastle

Newcastle’s hope is Man Utd’s desire to get Ashworth in place with all haste will result in Ratcliffe and co. agreeing to pay up.

However, the Telegraph report Ratcliffe will not be bullied into paying over the odds and is content to wait until the autumn or even the winter before finally securing a deal.

In that scenario, the key decisions in Man Utd’s upcoming summer window would be overseen by Berrada and Wilcox.

Ratcliffe is of the belief Newcastle’s £15m plus £5m demands are way above what any club should be paying.

Furthermore, it’s noted Ratcliffe believes ‘that the extra £10 million-plus it might take solely to shorten Ashworth’s gardening leave would be better invested in playing talent.’

As such, Man Utd are fully prepared to play the long game and according to Magpies legend Alan Shearer, the Red Devils will get their man when all is said and done.

READ MORE: Man Utd legend De Gea open to accepting offer to replace Man City flop

Ashworth exit inevitable – Shearer

Speaking on the Rest is Football podcast, Newcastle’s all-time leading scorer stated: “He (Ratcliffe) is running the football operations so he’s made his intentions known.

“He’s got Jason Wilcox in there now from Southampton. He’s got [Dave] Brailsford in there. He will get Dan Ashworth in there. It’s only a matter of time. A deal will be done.

“Whether they have to pay what they wanted to, or not, a deal will be done with Newcastle.”

DON’T MISS: Sir Jim Ratcliffe told £80m Man Utd forward targets are ‘proper players’ who would eclipse current stars