Dean Henderson reportedly regrets signing a new contract at Manchester United and wants talks over quitting Old Trafford.

The England stopper has featured just twice in all competitions so far this season, and according to the latest reports he is keen on a change of scenery to get more regular game time under his belt.

Henderson and David de Gea shared the goalkeeping duties at Old Trafford last term. However, the Spaniard has been outstanding this campaign and proven virtually undroppable.

De Gea has started every Premier League outing this term, although Henderson was not helped by starting the new campaign with Covid – leaving his rival in pole position to make the spot his own again.

And now, according to the Daily Mail, Henderson has had enough and wants talks with interim boss Ralf Rangnick over his lack of game time.

The report adds that the talented 24-year-old now regrets signing a long-term contract in 2020. Henderson penned a deal in September 2020 to keep him at United until the summer of 2025.

That appeared to be a shrewd decision after he featured 26 times in all competitions last season under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer. He also made his senior England debut in a 3-0 win over the Republic of Ireland.

Premier League rivals Tottenham and Dutch giants Ajax have both been linked with a move for Henderson.

Henderson facing January woe

And speaking earlier this month, Rangnick said he would consider letting players leave on loan in January – although Henderson is unlikely to be one of them.

“We have quite a few top goalkeepers,” he said.

“We could see that against Young Boys, both goalkeepers did well who played [Henderson and Tom Heaton].

“With David de Gea we have a top goalkeeper as No 1. This is a position we have a minimum of three if not four or five good goalkeepers.

“We will see what the situation will be like in the winter.

“There might be one or two of them wanting to go on loan somewhere but we also have to bear in mind we have three competitions in the next six months – Premier League, FA Cup and Champions League – and we definitely need three top goalkeepers to make up for a player being injured or suspended.

“I saw most of them play in two games and four or five training sessions this week, but it’s still too early to speak about what might happen in the winter transfer window.

“We also need to make sure that players want to stay here. If they are not getting enough game time here it might make sense to speak individually with the players and see if a loan deal might make sense, but now it’s still too early to speak about that.”

Henderson looks set to be on the bench again when United take on Burnley on Thursday evening.

