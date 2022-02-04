A lingering issue Man Utd have failed to address will come to a head in the summer, and it could result in a top star forcing his way out, claims a report.

Manchester United have the luxury of possessing two superb goalkeepers on their books. Though while that may ensure the club are never weakened between the sticks, it has left the Red Devils managing a precarious situation.

Neither David de Gea or Dean Henderson were able to establish themselves as the undisputed No 1 under Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

That battle was expected to continue this season, though De Gea has settled the debate after rediscovering his imperious best.

Henderson struggled to overcome the after-effects of contracting Covid-19 last summer. His pre-season preparations were disrupted, and once fully fit, De Gea had already taken the bull by the horns and has not looked back since.

But at 24, Henderson is reaching a critical period in his career. And according to the Manchester Evening News, that situation could come to a head in five months’ time.

Firstly, the outlet confirm Watford made a late loan bid to sign Henderson in January. The stopper had made clear his desire to move in order to gain regular minutes. However, United rejected the move, with Ralf Rangnick not wishing to weaken such a crucial position with Covid still rife.

Henderson ‘aware of his own value and worth’

Henderson will therefore remain rooted to United’s bench for much of the next five months. But the article states he is ‘more than aware of his own worth and value’.

As such, they state it is ‘highly unlikely’ he will accept his career stalling for much longer, and he is therefore predicted to push for a permanent transfer in the summer.

De Gea has another year left on his current contract beyond this season. United also hold an option for a further 12 months. But given his outstanding form, few would be surprised to see the Spaniard pen fresh terms anyway.

A Henderson exit may therefore be in both his and the club’s best interests. Indeed, the report states he will command a sizeable transfer fee given his age and reputation.

That money could go towards strengthening other areas, with the Dea Gea-Henderson selection battle now firmly resigned to the history books.

Gary Neville takes swipe at Cavani

Meanwhile, Gary Neville has mocked Edinson Cavani after he asked Manchester United interim boss Ralf Rangnick if he could sit out his side’s return to action.

Cavani is not expected to feature against Middlesbrough in the FA Cup Fourth Round tonight. He played 66 minutes and scored in Uruguay’s 4-1 win over Venezuela on Tuesday.

And Rangnick revealed that while he would not have played from the start against Boro anyway due to jetlag, the 34-year-old striker asked for extra days off.

In response, former Man Utd full-back Neville aimed a Twitter jibe at Cavani.

He joked: “Sue wanted a day off. Alan took a holiday. John was ill. Barry handed his notice in. Clive said he might be there and Barbara will be on the minutes!”

