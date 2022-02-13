The future of Dean Henderson looks certain to lay away from Manchester United after a report revealed the club’s future plans for David de Gea.

Henderson, 24, has made no secret of his desire for regular first-team football. The stopper had battled for the No 1 gig with De Gea throughout the previous campaign. That tussle was expected to bleed into the current season, though unfortunate circumstances saw Henderson lose out.

Henderson’s struggles with overcoming Covid-19 in pre-season led to De Gea starting the season in goal. The Spaniard quickly produced some of the best form of his career, and has not given Henderson a sniff since.

Henderson has been limited to outings in the cup competitions, though United are now out of both the FA Cup and League Cup. As such, Henderson may have played his final match for the Red Devils this season.

And given the latest update from the Sun, he may have also played his last match for the club in general.

They newspaper states Man Utd ‘will’ offer De Gea a new contract in the future. Firstly, they plan to trigger the option in his contract for a further 12 months. That will tie the 31-year-old down until the summer of 2024.

30+ policy to be waived for De Gea

That will give United chiefs more breathing room to negotiate a new contract entirely, and the club are reportedly prepared to ‘bend’ their current policy regarding players aged over 30.

United tend to offer those players short-term contracts. And barring extraordinary circumstances – like with Cristiano Ronaldo – players over 30 are generally offered ‘lower wages’ than those in their prime.

However, club officials ‘realise the need’ to perform a 180 on that strategy when it comes to De Gea. And given his mesmeric form this season, it’s easy to understand why.

Pogba favours Juventus return if he leaves Manchester United Paul Pogba favours a return to Juventus if he leave Manchester United this summer snubbing Real Madrid

With De Gea seemingly set to stay in Manchester for the long haul, Henderson’s future will again come under the microscope in the summer.

The Manchester Evening News recently predicted Henderson will force his way out in the summer. The stopper is reportedly ‘highly likely’ to angle for a move, and is ‘more than aware of his own worth and value’.

Newcastle were linked with a move for much of the winter window. The cash-rich Magpies may be the first port of call again in five months’ time.

Where next for Declan Rice? Manchester United, Chelsea, Arsenal?

Hasenhuttl panned for Man Utd comments

Meanwhile, Jermaine Jenas was not happy with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s decision to publicly criticise Manchester United players following Southampton’s 1-1 draw at Old Trafford on Saturday.

Speaking after the game, Hasenhuttl was openly critical of United’s work-rate when they do not have possession.

He told reporters: “It is not a big secret that when they lose the ball that the reverse gears are not the best from everybody.”

However, the Austrian’s comments did not go down well with former Tottenham and England star Jenas.

Speaking on Match of the Day, Jenas said: “I don’t like it, if I’m totally honest with you. I’m not a fan of it. He’s had such a great week so he should focus on that and what his team are doing.

“I get that he’s got that relationship with Ralf Rangnick but it didn’t sit right with me, talking about another team, especially when they’re going through a tough period.”

READ MORE: Old Trafford legend claims ill-disciplined Man Utd star has become a ‘problem’ for Rangnick