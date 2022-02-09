Man Utd saw late swap deal collapse, as reason behind surprise snub on Newcastle end emerges

Man Utd and Newcastle were both on board with a deadline day swap, though the player on the Magpies’ end was surprisingly the one that scuppered the move.

Arrivals in great quantity were expected at Newcastle in the winter window. The January transfer market represented the first opportunity for their new Saudi backers to splash the cash. They did just that, forking out around £90m on five new faces.

In contrast, the headlines at Man Utd centred mainly around who would leave.

Anthony Martial joined Sevilla on loan, while Donny Van de Beek also moved via that route to Everton. Jesse Lingard and Dean Henderson were also linked with loan exits, though both ultimately remained at Old Trafford.

But according to the Manchester Evening News, goalkeeper Henderson almost joined the Magpies in a late swap.

They state Man Utd and Newcastle had drawn up plans to swap Dean Henderson with Martin Dubravka – both on loan.

Henderson’s Man Utd escape route closed by Dubravka

Henderson had made clear his desire to move away in search of regular gametime. Usurping the resurgent David de Gea has been a near-impossible task this season, leading to the 24-year-old’s career stalling.

Newcastle had been frequently named as a contender to sign Henderson throughout January. But aware Man Utd were refusing to be left short-handed, they offered regular starter Dubravka as bait.

The Red Devils were reportedly ‘prepared to accept’ Dubravka moving in the opposite direction. However, it was the veteran Slovakian himself that put the kibosh on the surprise swap.

His reason stemmed from not wanting to be relegated to a mere back-up. If Henderson can’t get in ahead of De Gea, Dubravka seemingly believed he would stand no chance either.

Dubravka has been a regular between the sticks this season since taking the gloves from Karl Darlow in late-November.

With the swap now relegated to the scrap book of failed moves, Henderson is facing more frustration on the bench. Man Utd’s premature exit to Middlesbrough in the FA Cup last week may be the last game he plays this season.

Meanwhile, Hugo Ekitike may be justified in his decision to turn down Newcastle United in January. That’s because reports reveal the Magpies have now been joined by a whole host of rivals for his signature – including Man Utd.

The teenager is in the midst of a breakout season for Ligue 1 side Reims. After returning to the club in the summer from a loan spell, he has kicked on with nine goals from 19 league games this season.

His potential alerted Newcastle during the transfer window, but they were unable to get a deal over the line. Reims wanted £30m to gift Ekitike to Newcastle, plus a sell-on clause.

Their interest remains for the summer, by which time they will either have secured Premier League safety or dropped into the Championship.

But they will also be fending off plenty of competition from elsewhere for Ekitike. According to 90min, all of the Premier League’s ‘big six’ have been scouting him.

Leicester and West Ham are also named, along with fervent interest from heavyweights in five other European countries.

As such, Newcastle may have missed their one chance to sign a star of the future.

