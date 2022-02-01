Pundit Kevin Campbell says he ‘feels sorry’ for Manchester United goalkeeper Dean Henderson after the Englishman’s late move to Watford collapsed.

Henderson has been unable to usurp David de Gea in goal this season due to the Spain international’s great form. It has left 24-year-old Henderson warming the bench for most Premier League matches.

He has only registered two appearances this term, with one of those coming in the Carabao Cup third-round defeat to West Ham.

Henderson, alongside team-mates Jesse Lingard and Donny van de Beek, appeared set for a loan move to get his career back on track.

But only Dutch midfielder van de Beek secured one, as he will spend the rest of the campaign under Frank Lampard’s tutelage at Everton.

Watford made a late approach to secure Henderson’s services on deadline day. But according to the Daily Mail, it was blocked by United as they did not want to leave themselves exposed in his position.

Transfers to Ajax and Newcastle also failed to materialise for the one-time England man.

Campbell talks Dean Henderson situation

Reacting to Henderson’s situation, Campbell told Football Insider: “I feel sorry for him a little bit.

“But at the end of the day he is a Manchester United player and he has signed a contract there. He has to honour that. You take your chance when you sign a long-term contract.

“There were times last season when he was playing and it looked like he would dislodge de Gea. I thought he was going to get that number one spot but it didn’t work out. de Gea has been phenomenal this season and that’s football.

Jude Bellingham responds to Man Utd links Dortmund star Jude Bellingham has responded to links with Man Utd, as Liverpool also keep tabs on him

“Sometimes as a young man you have to bide your time. I get that he’s impatient and does not want to wait but the club has to do what is right for the club. Not what is right for Henderson.

“He’ll be disappointed because I cannot see that deal coming off.”

Jude Bellingham reacts to Man Utd links

Meanwhile, United appear to have suffered a major blow in their pursuit of Jude Bellingham, who is also a target for Liverpool, after the star responded to his links with the Red Devils.

It’s clear that Bellingham would be a great fit for either United or Liverpool in the Premier League.

United’s midfield is often viewed as their weak point, while Liverpool have never really replaced Gini Wijnaldum.

A January transfer for Bellingham was never on the cards. But United and Liverpool are both keeping tabs on him before the summer. Reports suggest he could cost £100m, too.

However, the Red Devils seem to have been knocked back by the young ace.

A United supporter recently asked Bellingham if he would be moving to Old Trafford. He replied (via the Daily Express): “Don’t be silly.”

Dortmund are desperate to keep hold of the influential player, at least for a few more years. As such, they are preparing to enter contract renewal talks. That is despite Bellingham’s current terms lasting until 2025.

READ MORE: Man Utd complete late winger transfer with finer details hinting at regret