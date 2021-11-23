A pundit has told a Man Utd star to consider joining one of two Premier League clubs amid uncertainty over the Red Devils’ managerial situation.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer left on Sunday, leaving former midfielder Michael Carrick in charge on a caretaker basis. Talks have been held with Laurent Blanc over the interim role, which would last until the end of the season.

Man Utd’s four permanent targets are clear – Mauricio Pochettino, Erik ten Hag, Brendan Rodgers and Zinedine Zidane.

Whoever the Red Devils decide on, it will have major consequences for the current crop of players. Solskjaer usually kept the likes of Jadon Sancho, Donny van de Beek and Dean Henderson out of the starting eleven.

Those squad outcasts will be hoping to impress whichever manager gets the vacant hot seat. But that does not rule out a January transfer for one of those stars completely.

Football Insider pundit Noel Whelan reckons Henderson has little chance of usurping David de Gea in goal, even though a new head coach is set to come in.

“Newcastle might be worried about getting Henderson now that Solskjaer has left United,” he said. “But will his mind have changed? Probably not.

“I still think De Gea will be number one. Henderson will be firmly fixed on playing regular football to get himself back into that England set-up, and Newcastle would be a brilliant move for him.

“He’d be number one at Newcastle, and that’s the responsibility he needs to start pushing and knocking down the door of Gareth Southgate.

“De Gea’s a big name, hasn’t done a great deal wrong. I’m sure he’s not going to get in ahead of him even when a new manager comes in.”

Man Utd star should be in Tottenham’s sights – Whelan

In a separate interview with Football Insider, Whelan tipped Henderson to become Hugo Lloris’ replacement at Tottenham.

The pundit was reacting to Spurs’ recent links with Jordan Pickford, who has a history of being unpredictable for Everton.

“When it comes to Jordan Pickford, we’ve seen the good and the bad over the past three seasons with Everton,” Whelan said.

“International-wise, he’s been pretty much spot on. He’s not made any mistakes playing for England. Domestic football, we’ve seen some massive blunders.

“It’s a bit of a strange one for me. I know he’s an international, England’s number one but you’ve also got Henderson at Manchester United who wants out.

“He could be a good replacement for Tottenham as well.”

