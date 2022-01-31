Manchester United have knocked back a late bid from Watford to sign Dean Henderson, though one source has insisted talks are still ongoing.

The goalkeeper has been made to play second fiddle to the resurgent David de Gea this season. De Gea won back his place in pre-season after Henderson’s took longer than expected to recover from Covid-19. Since then, De Gea has never looked back, and firmly cemented Henderson’s position as the No 2.

But with high ambitions of his own, Dean Henderson was regularly named as one of a number of United stars who want out before the window closes.

While some like Anthony Martial and Donny Van de Beek have got their way, others have not been as fortunate.

Jesse Lingard appears destined to remain at Old Trafford. The reason why United blocked the winger’s loan exit to Newcastle was hinted at by two separate sources.

Henderson too looks set to remain rooted to the United bench, though Watford are hoping to make that change.

Watford make late Dean Henderson play

The Athletic report the Hornets have ‘made an enquiry’ to sign Henderson on loan. That was backed up by the Manchester Evening News, with both outlets stating a late deal looked unlikely to cross the line.

The MEN wrote United ‘blocked’ the approach, though one source has suggested late drama could yet unfold.

United specialist, Jonathan Shrager, tweeted ‘talks are still happening’ regarding a Henderson exit on loan.

Shrager did not suggest a deal is likely, though insisted a decision ‘could go until the last minute’. The English deadline concludes on Monday night at 11pm GMT.

Newcastle are understood by the Athletic to have also registered an interest in acquiring the stopper. However, their focus is on other deals at present, thus making a Magpies move highly unlikely.

Van de Beek speaks after Man Utd exit

Meanwhile, Donny Van de Beek has revealed he has had an instant connection with new Everton boss Frank Lampard after sealing his loan move from Manchester United.

The Netherlands international has joined on loan for the rest of the season from Manchester United. He originally moved there from Ajax after stunning form but has barely had a chance to impress at Old Trafford.

The 24-year-old told Everton’s official website: “Now I can say I am an Everton player, I am really happy and can’t wait to help the team.

“I think it is a great club… there are really good players here and I came because I want to help them go up the table.

“I hope to bring my football qualities, my passing, and, of course, scoring goals. It is a big part of my game to score and give assists and I will try to do that again. And it is not only offensive, you have to defend as a midfielder and I can do that as well.”

Van de Beek also revealed that Lampard was a vital influence in him choosing to stay in the North West. He also had the chance to move to London with Crystal Palace.

“I had a really positive meeting with the new coach. We have the same ideas about football and he had a lot of influence on my decision,” the midfielder said.

“I played against him when I was at Ajax, and he was at Chelsea [as manager], so he knows me as a player. He thinks I have qualities that can help the team.

“I can learn a lot from him because he was a little bit in the same position – a midfield player who scored a lot of goals.

“He can help me a lot, so I think I’m in a good spot. I want to improve with Everton. There are always things that can be better and I work hard every day to do that.”